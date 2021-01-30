“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” ~ Napoleon Bonaparte
I set out to write a column on mistakes, which each and every one of us make daily in our lives, our jobs, our hobbies, our interactions with one another.
If you make a mistake, as we all do — no matter how hard we try — we need to admit them, own them if it’s applicable, and move on to a place in our minds where we don’t make them again.
If you don’t learn from a mistake … well, that’s on you.
Now while we most times extol success, we kind of like to forget mistakes. And there have been some doozies throughout history.
Now, sometimes mistakes can actually turn into a great success. In 1928, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming was credited with discovering penicillin.
But it was all a silly mistake. He had spent a month in August from his laboratory work and had forgotten to clean up. Returning from holiday, he noticed one of his petri dishes of staphylococci had grown mold that wiped out his experiment. The mistake led to penicillin and the eventual saving of countless lives across the world in coming years.
So, Fleming learned from his mistake.
Now military mistakes throughout history are legion.
During the time and campaigns of one of the world’s greatest generals, Napoleon Bonaparte and his Grande Armée invaded Russia during summer, capturing Moscow. But the ravages of a Russian winter forced him to retreat and lose the bulk of his great army to the bitter cold and snow — and Napoleon didn’t heed his own advice.
Of course, that great blunder was once again followed in history in which a commander/leader made the same mistake. During World War II, Adolph Hitler and his Nazis invaded Russia in the warmth of June 1941, believing he could take Russia while it was warm.
In fact, winter set in and helped neutralize the attacking German army. It was a lesson certainly not learned from Napoleon, at the cost of nearly a million men.
Small things can become big things, even when it’s with the best of intentions.
The so-called unsinkable luxury liner Titanic, on its maiden voyage from England to America, can be cast as one of the greatest mistakes of all time.
Not enough life rafts were available for all the passengers on board, and the very real want of headlines for the speed of the trans-Atlantic voyage all pointed toward potential disaster.
But perhaps the smallest of things turned a momentous headline into death and destruction occurred because the ship’s lookout — for icebergs — had no binoculars.
While it’s debatable having binoculars would have saved the ship and all the people who eventually drowned, not having the proper equipment was at the very least a mistake that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The Hindenburg disaster, even today, is a strongly debated debacle and mistake. The great German airship exploded into searing flames and crashed to the ground on May 6, 1937, at Lakehurst, N.J. While it’s possible sabotage downed the great airship, killing 36 people, a buildup of static electricity is the accepted notion that ignited the highly volatile hydrogen gas that inflated the airship.
Mistakes certainly are not the principle province of military blunders. Business has had more that its fair share.
In fact, 12 publishing houses rejected JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” manuscript before Bloomsbury finally took her — on the advice of the company chairman’s 8-year-old daughter Alice.
Eventually translated into more that 60 languages, Rowling took the mistakes by 12 book publishers that turned her down into approximately $1 billion for Rowling.
Ouch and double ouch.
This nation owes its founding to a mistake. When the great explorer Christopher Columbus sailed west from Spain in 1492, he was convinced he was less than 3,000 miles from Japan and Asia, wanting to reach the Indies and its rich spice trade.
But Japan was 12,000 miles away. Columbus, until his death, insisted he had reached Asia and not this continent in which we now reside.
This nation was not named for Columbus, even if we have a day every year in which we recognize his achievement — and mistake.
Another Italian explorer, Amerigo Vespucci, mapped the eastern shore of South America, and demonstrated conclusively Columbus had reached an unknown world — the New World. A German mapmaker labeled the New World America, for Amerigo.
As with much of history, we will never quite know what exactly happened, because mistakes at the time rarely are admitted, and the real truth only seems to come out in the cold light of day, historically speaking.
Christy is news editor and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. Read his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.