”I look more like I do now than I did a minute ago.” ~ Poet Robert Penn Warren
I love getting column ideas right out of the clear blue sky.
My latest came this past week after I got an exceptionally gratifying note from two people who grew up in the Pioneer-Waukomis community and went to Pioneer High School. We all shared moments in that community, and they asked if I remembered our two schools’ rivalry.
It reminded me personal history may be just as important — in 331 million ways — than the big events of history.
What I did in my life yesterday — what any of us did — pales in historical comparison to what happened to the 13 Colonies after the Continental Army beat the British at the Battle of Yorktown.
But then again, for each one of us, our life experiences are the most important thing in our lives at any moment.
The second thing that reinforced my outlook on personal histories was while out walking and getting a strong whiff of blooming lilac bushes in the Oklahoma breeze where the Enid Trails meet Meadowlake Park.
It was a wake-up for me. It was an instant reminder of growing up and smelling the lilac bushes we had in our backyard on West King in Waukomis.
How each of us perceives things, how we were taught, how we learned in school and out of school about life, how we interacted with others, is part of my history — your history.
Growing up in a small town, I could do things that kids in the city can’t really do today. In summer, I went out first thing in the morning and returned at dark when my mom called me in from wherever it was I was playing.
Oh, I’m sure I came home to eat lunch, grab a drink out of the yucky-tasting water of the front yard garden hose and then went right back out to do whatever fun thing I found that day.
That garden hose water probably is what’s wrong with me today.
I was very good at doing imaginary things in my mind, so finding things to do — even on a hot, breezy, sweaty, lazy, small-town Oklahoma summer day — was easy.
As I realize more and more each day of my life, things really mattered when I was young. I learned and didn’t know I was learning. I also realized that I am who I am because of those lessons I learned.
I remember in high school learning a valuable lesson that I didn’t know when I was learning it would carry me from that freshman year Howard Domnick English class to this day.
My class of 23 was divided up to debate several questions. I was on the team that was to research and debate capital punishment. To this day I don’t remember which side I was on, but I remember discovering that you cannot fairly debate an issue unless you know both sides of that issue.
I remember making a list of pros to capital punishment and the cons. I think I was on the side against capital punishment, but maybe not. I just remember I found more pros to capital punishment than cons, but debating against the death penalty had stronger arguments. I felt the pros were more emotional responses to the death penalty, and not as easy to justify.
I found that by knowing both sides of an argument, that also applied to life and how I got along with my schoolmates from first grade to the day I graduated WHS.
Now this is kind of silly, but then when you think about, it’s not silly at all.
When I graduated small-town Waukomis High School, the senior class would have a class will, a class prophesy, a class poem and history and a few others.
I wasn’t voted the person most likely to succeed or one day be famous. I was voted the only person with the ability to get along with everyone in the school.
I sure didn’t think much of that at the time. I was 18, and that’s not a big deal to an 18-year-old.
But as decades passed, I started thinking that was a darned good trait to have. I didn’t try to have that ability, it wasn’t a conscious thing, it was just part of me.
My history to that point in my life was being written and I didn’t even know it.
I’ve shared this before, but my mom always told me — and anyone who would listen — that she had to whip me every day when I was 5.
OK, I was a precocious child, and I learned how to run fast when she went out in the front yard and got a switch off our Chinese elm tree.
I could always outrun my mom and that switch.
And … that’s just who I am.
