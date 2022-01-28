Remember in the 1990s, a popular slogan was “No Fear”? Teens wore T-shirts and ball caps touting it and decals with it were plastered on notebooks, lockers, and cars.

The purpose of the branding initially was to encourage a winning attitude in extreme sports. It spawned into an ideology: the notion of giving up or giving into fear wasn’t an option.

Fear is defined as “an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat.”

Usually when you hear the word “fear”, it can bring to mind how you are irrationally averse of something, like a phobia of spiders or clowns. Fear is oft associated with horror films and scary things in the dark.

So what do you fear?

Is there danger in your past or present that causes you to fear?

Has something or someone brought you pain that makes you fearful of him or her or it?

Do certain things threaten and terrify you?

The Lord instructs us that the only thing we are to fear is Him and His judgment (called a holy fear or righteous fear). We are not to be afraid or fearful about anything else.

And if we find ourselves becoming anxious about anything, we are to immediately go to Him and lay it at His feet. (Philippians 4:6-7)

The reason?

Fear is not of God. In fact, fear is the polar opposite of faith. Fear is how Satan invades our lives and attempts to control us.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

This is why it is so important to keep your mind focus on the things from above, grounded in the Word. Romans 12:2 tells us to regularly renew our minds.

Fear keeps you chained to this world, cowering to the devil and his schemes. Faith gives you the freedom to respond to what the Lord has called you to be and do, girded up strong and able to withstand whatever comes your way.

Recall the Christmas story? Mary and Joseph both were faced with massive anxieties—Mary was an unwed teen when she became pregnant with Christ and Joseph was going to be shamed for marrying someone who allegedly committed adultery (because there was no way anyone would believe she was still a virgin).

God sent the angel Gabriel first to Mary (Luke 1:30) and then to Joseph (Matthew 1:20) and his opening statement upon arrival both times: “Do not be afraid.”

Jesus Himself reiterated this in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled; do not be afraid.”

Some semblance of “fear not” or “do not be afraid” appears throughout scripture more than 100 times (not 365 times like the Facebook meme circulating flaunts).

The point is we have nothing to fear. We don’t have to be fearful of current events, disease, the struggling economy, our waning banking account, natural disasters, real or perceived enemies, who sits in the seat of power … the list could go on.

“If God is for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:31-39 states nothing will separate us from Him.

One last thought before I conclude. If we are followers of Christ and we take the Bible in its entirety, then we believe the Lord is in control and still on His throne—no matter what happens in our lives.

Our days have already been decided (Job 14:5-7, Psalm 139) and a plan for our lives has already determined (Jeremiah 29:11).

Therefore we can prayerfully and peacefully maneuver through our time on this side of heaven with no fear.