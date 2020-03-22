At some point in the future they will write books about today, yesterday, tomorrow and the day after.
They will make movies about this month, long, exhaustive, somewhat dry documentaries as well as more dramatic popular fare.
College professors and high school teachers alike will stand in front of classrooms and lecture on everything that has already occurred in the early months of 2020 and everything still to happen in the weeks ahead.
Those of us lucky enough to have grandchildren will one day tell them of the great COVID-19 outbreak of 2020, where we were, what we did, how we coped.
We are living in the midst of history, folks, we are smack dab in the middle of what could turn out to be one of the defining moments of the still-young 21st century.
Sept. 11, 2001, and its aftermath, is a time period those of us who lived through it will never forget. I submit we will someday say the same about these recent weeks.
The question is, how will it be remembered? How will others tell the story of the battle against the coronavirus, and how will we tell our own stories? How will we be judged in the harsh light of history’s hindsight?
In some aspects, I fear, not too well. Panic buying, frantic runs on grocery stores, shelves stripped bare of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, meat and other items, don’t speak too highly of our collective character and our ability to handle adversity.
Neither do the recent runs on gun stores in various parts of the country, as some people seem to be stocking up on firearms and ammunition in anticipation of a total breakdown in civil order.
The nation’s response to the threat got off to a rather slow start, with mixed messages coming from the government in the early days of the crisis. On Jan. 22, President Trump told CNBC the virus was “totally under control,” and added he had no worries about it becoming a pandemic.
On Feb. 28, he said the coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax,” and compared it to the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. “It’s going to disappear,” he said, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
On March 9, he compared it to the flu. Just this past Sunday he called COVID-19 “something that we have tremendous control over.”
But on Tuesday he said “I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries … No, I’ve always viewed it as very serious. There was no difference yesterday from days before.”
I suppose the president’s response can be characterized as a case of “better late than never.”
In recent days, Trump has declared a national emergency and is pushing for a financial relief package for hard-hit American workers.
And this past Wednesday he declared himself “a wartime president,” in regards to the battle with COVID-19.
It does no good to Monday morning quarterback the president’s prior remarks. At least he is finally on board with the idea the virus is no hoax and is not going to miraculously disappear.
America has basically closed for the duration. Schools and businesses have been shuttered. Airlines are grounding planes, cruise ships are sitting at their docks, restaurants offer takeout or delivery service only.
Churches are closing and offering worship via the Internet. Sporting events have been postponed or canceled altogether, Broadway theaters are shuttered, movie houses have closed.
Some say we are still not doing enough, but some claim we are being silly, the nation has overreacted and Americans are behaving like a lot of scared rabbits.
And perhaps we are. Maybe the virus will fade as the weather warms much like the seasonal flu and we will look back at this time of social distancing, self-quarantine and sheltering in place with a mixture of relief and embarrassment.
But what if it doesn’t fade? What if the crisis stretches into spring and summer, to fall and beyond. I heard one expert the other day speculate we may be dealing with COVID-19 for the next 18 months.
The more we do now, as far as staying in, staying out of crowds, keeping our distance from other people, washing our hands until our knuckles are cracked and raw, the sooner we will slow the spread of the virus and begin inching back toward business as usual.
In the meantime we don’t have to lose our humanity in the face of this crisis. We can still be kind, still look out for the less fortunate and still be considerate of others (and this begins with not hoarding TP and other items).
Like it or not we are all in the same boat, so it is time to stop whining, put your oar in the water and row. It is time for all of us to do our part so we can get through this the best we can.
In 1987, the rock group REM released a song titled “It’s the End of the World as We Know it (And I Feel Fine).” which stemmed from an apocalyptic dream experienced by lead singer Michael Stipe.
As of early last week it was No. 41 on the iTunes chart, which speaks to the fear many are experiencing in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The current crisis may not be the end of the world as we know it, but instead could well represent the end of the world as we knew it.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
