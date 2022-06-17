In 2020, The Crabb Family released a new album and I was immediately drawn to the song “If God Is For Me” as it holds similar heartfelt meaning for me like their 1999 song “Through the Fire.”
“I’ve seen some valleys/I’ve walked through darkness/Waded through rivers of grief/Oh the enemy told me/That I was forsaken/No one was fighting for me/But I didn’t make it this far on my own/Though often my strength is all gone/The hands of the Savior keep holding me up/His promise of help is my song.”
“If God is for me/Who can stand against me/No weapon shall prosper/When God’s on my side/If it’s just me and Jesus/I (still) can’t be defeated/When my God is with me/I’ve got the victory/Every time.”
The chorus lyrics refer to Romans 8:31, Isaiah 54:17, and Deuteronomy 20:4 respectively:
“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”
“No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.”
“For the Lord your God is He who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.”
Much of my life I’ve felt like an interloper or outsider, one who didn’t fit in and was on the outside of the camp. I know that the Lord has a special calling on my life, but it can be downright lonely sometimes.
When I let my human side reign, I even feel defeated.
But when I’m reminded that the Lord is faithful, that He is my advocate, shield, and protector — that is what keeps me pressing on.
“He may be calling/For you to follow/To places you think you can’t go/And people will tell you/That you’ll never make it/And you can’t win this fight all alone/But if it’s a choice to trust or to doubt/Just remember what He’s always done/Say He’s never failed me and He never will/And the battle’s already been won!”
MercyMe released a song called “Greater” in 2014 which addresses this as well: “Every day I wrestle with the voices/That keep telling me I’m not right/But that’s alright/’Cause I hear a voice and He calls me redeemed/When others say I’ll never be enough/And greater is the One living inside of me/Than he who is living in the world.”
The lyrics refer to 1 John 4:4: “You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the One who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world.”
I am who God says I am. I don’t have to justify myself to anyone nor do I have to wrestle with what they say about me. Because God says I am loved, blessed, chosen, adopted, accepted, redeemed, and forgiven. (Ephesians 1:3-8)
Sometimes I struggle with living in the world but that’s OK just like that song states: “There’ll be days I lose the battle/Grace says that it doesn’t matter/’Cause the cross already won the war/He’s Greater”
Romans 12:2 instructs us “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — His good, pleasing and perfect will.”
I’m not sure who needed to hear this today other than me, but God is on your side and you’ve got the victory. Just hold on and stay focused on Him. In the end, His opinion is the only one that matters anyway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.