Are you thankful for 2020? Or are you just wishing for it to hurry up and be over?
I know the past eight months haven’t been ideal. When the coronavirus pandemic initially swept the nation last spring, it left destruction, ruin and chaos in its wake.
Some Americans have recovered. Some have lost everything. Some have suffered and are struggling to survive. Some have died.
It hasn’t been easy on anyone. COVID-19 has impacted every single person on the planet in one way or another.
We crack jokes about toilet paper and shout about our stand on masks.
We attempt to navigate the mayhem in the economy, government, medicine and school systems.
We fight over who’s an expert and who’s not, while pointing accusing fingers at each other and claiming each other’s beliefs are wrong.
So I will ask again, are you thankful for 2020?
Honestly, you may be thinking I must be crazy to ask you to be thankful.
You may have lost your job this year because of the cutbacks. (I did.)
You might be having a hard time making ends meet. (I too wondered how I would cover my bills.)
You may have had someone who contracted COVID-19, forcing a separation from them in which you couldn’t comfort them, even as they lay dying. (My heart breaks for my friend who endured this.)
You may be trying to figure out how to keep your job, manage your marriage and juggle your kids who are endlessly in lockdown at home. (So many friends are braving this right now.)
You might have lost friends or even family over the political firestorms raging. (I unfortunately have experienced this.)
You can’t handle anymore of 2020 and might be on the verge of a mental breakdown if one more media outlet mentions masks, vaccine or election one more time. (Me again.)
Why should I be thankful? My human brain tells me this year has been an epic apocalyptic nightmare in which we may never bounce back from. Nothing is normal. I mean, no one predicted we’d have a devastating ice storm before Halloween! What’s next? Zombies?
“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.” — Psalm 150:6
Remember the One who gave you the breath of life?
Psalm 150 reminds us to sing hallelujah (which literally means “to boast Him”) for what He’s done for us.
We may not be able to discern what He’s doing behind the scenes, but we are to trust He’s doing what’s best for us and is working everything out for our good. (John 20:29, Romans 8:28)
I can testify that He is who He says He is, and I am thankful that He is faithful to me no matter what is happening all around me. He gave me breath when I was conceived, and He will be there when I draw my last breath on earth.
So when I’m struggling to breathe as 2020 bears down, I need to remind myself to take a deep breath and praise Him. Will you do the same?
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com
