Last week I shared my almost irrational fear of snakes — ophidiophobia — so taking this bit of absurdity a few steps beyond the pale, I found some of the rarest phobias out there.
Of course, phobias are very real to the people who sometimes suffer from them, and dealing with them head-on is most times the best way to keep them from bubbling to the surface and sidetracking us from going about our lives.
My snake fear is very real to me — and to a whole lot of other people, according to experts — and I’m quite sure will be with me until the end.
But with a bit of research, I did find some really different phobias that people have had to endure over history past — and in history present.
This idea all started when I heard the word catastrophizing.
It certainly was a new word for someone like me, who prides themselves on having a substantial vocabulary.
Catastrophizing is something I’m embarrassed to say I heard on a TV series. Sad when I hear it and don’t read about it first.
So, TV sometimes does have more uses than mere entertainment.
By definition, catastrophizing is when someone assumes that the worst will happen. It involves believing that you’re in a worse situation than you really are.
Not sure this classifies as a phobia, but for a select few, it is a real condition.Have you ever heard of arachibutyrophobia? Well, me either. It’s the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth.
I just report them, I don’t profess to understand them.
Nomophobia is a really recent malady, whereby you have a fear of being without your cellphone. Now for many, this is a real thing, and I may be on the very fringes of this phobia, but not quite. People with nomophobia experience excessive anxiety about having their phone with them, their battery being low or their phone out of service.
Apparently, plutophobia is a fear of money. This one I can’t relate to at all. It’s when a person fears wealthy people or of becoming wealthy themselves — dealing with money and dreading it.
And just for the record, I have no problem dealing with money, and at the same time I will never have a fear of becoming wealthy, because it just ain’t gonna happen.
Another not-so-common phobia is arithmophobia — an extreme fear of numbers. Apparently, many people grow up dreading math class, but arithmophobia actually is a genuine fear of numbers. People with this fear experience anxiety associated with doing math.
Now, I certainly wasn’t a whiz at math in high school, and a number of my classmates easily surpassed me in algebra and geometry, so I’m not admitting anything new. Math wasn’t my favorite class, even though I took four years of it.
I’m not bad at math, I actually can do simple math in my head quite easily, but it’s also why I became a journalist.
Enough said.
My favorite odd fear is phobophobia, which is the fear of phobias.
Yes, that’s right. It’s been described as free-floating anxiety, where a person spirals into a circle of anxiety due to fearing fear itself — a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt would not be amused, having his famous 1933 Great Depression inaugural address quote about fearing fear itself become a rare phobia.
So, on a much-less serious note, I can’t pass up the opportunity to add a few phobias that some people may also have but have never heard of.
Barfaphobia, which is the fear of barfing on the sweaty guy sitting next to you at a sporting event. This phobia may or may not be related to the fact the barfer is overcome by the combination stench of lilac cologne masking the sour smell one gets when they’ve missed bathing for two weeks.
Ireallygottagoaphobia is the fear of having to do No. 1 really bad immediately upon turning on the kitchen faucet, and a member of your family has just closed and locked the bathroom door for an extended stay.
I don’t have this phobia, but it seems to happen to me every time I hear running water. It’s a curse.
Then there’s another potentially real-life phobia — hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia — the fear of long words.
This phobia, which I’m not about to re-spell again, also is one of the longest words in the dictionary. It’s believed the phobia of long words develops from being embarrassed by pronouncing words incorrectly.
I absolutely hate to mispronounce words, so … maybe I have it.
And, you’ll never hear me pronounce it either.
Having said that, and relating just a few of many fears and phobias we do share, I know why the human race is quite likely doomed — LOL.
