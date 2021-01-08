Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Replogle is a freelance writer who provides columns for the Enid News & Eagle. Her devotional can be found at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore in Enid. Follow her at Facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR.

Have a question about this opinion piece? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.