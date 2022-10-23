I’m waiting for the phone to ring.
It’s going to ring any minute, I hope. Oh, wait, there it is. Hello? The extended warranty on my car?
Click.
The next call will be the one. I’m sure of it.
The longtime producers of the James Bond film franchise — Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — are looking for the next 007.
I’m just sure it will be me.
Hey, stop laughing. Why not me?
I can be suave. I can be debonair. I .... what’s this on my shirt? Mmm, gravy.
What was I saying? Oh, yeah. I should be the next James Bond.
Daniel Craig has hung up his tuxedo after the latest Bond film, “No Time To Die.” In the wake of the film he told the German news site Express, “Someone else needs to have a go.”
OK, here I am. I’m ready to, as the Brits say, have a go.
There’s that laughing again. Do you know you snort when you laugh? It’s not attractive.
There are many theories about who the next Bond will be. Some say he will be young, some say not so young. I say a more mature super spy is better.
After all, Sean Connery was 53 when he played Bond in the 1983 film, “Never Say Never Again.” I am not 53, but I was once. And, like Sean, I am follically deprived. That’s why they have hairpieces and makeup artists.
Most fans consider Connery to be the very image of James Bond, but Ian Fleming, the former British Naval Intelligence agent who authored the Bond books, once said “He (Connery) is not exactly what I envisioned,” as Bond.
He might have been thinking about me, a more rumpled version of the storied super sleuth.
I have been fascinated by the Bond myth ever since my father took me to my first James Bond film, “Thunderball.” I immediately started saving my allowance to buy one of those rocket packs he flies around in early in the movie.
I was fascinated by the plot, the action and the exotic locales. Of course, the sight of actress Claudine Auger in a bikini held my adolescent attention as well.
Hey, if George Lazenby can be James Bond, why not me? Lazenby won the role of Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” despite his limited acting experience. His only acting credits to that point came in commercials for something called Big Fry Chocolates.
I’ve got acting credits of my own. I once played a butler in a mystery set in an English mansion. I won a best supporting actor award. OK, so I was in eighth grade and my only lines were something like, “Help, help.” It was all in the body language.
In the ninth grade I starred in a revised version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” I played Dopey. Who said it was typecasting? That’s cruel. This time I didn’t have any lines. Again, it was all in the body language.
Roger Moore was too smooth to be Bond, too sophisticated, too something. Timothy Dalton was too bland, Pierce Brosnan too glib.
I’ve been working on playing Bond. I have my own tuxedo. I am even learning to have my favorite drink served “shaken, not stirred.” It’s hard to get good chocolate milk without stirring the Ovaltine in, but I’m working on it.
I can sit at a baccarat table coolly winning hand after hand, sneering at the evil leader of SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion) sitting across from me, delivering droll one-liners while my adversary gets madder and madder.
And when he reaches into his dinner jacket and pulls out a silenced pistol, which he points at the middle of my face, I’ll slowly raise one hand and ... call for my stunt double and retire to my trailer for a nap.
Hey, they don’t call it movie magic for nothing.
There’s only one thing I haven’t figured out. How am I going to explain hanging out with all those beautiful Bond girls to my bride?
Do you suppose that stunt double would follow me home?
Wait a minute. That’s my phone. Hello? All I have to do is send you $500 in gift cards and I’ll get an inheritance of millions from a deceased Nigerian king?
Rats.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
