Today is National Ice Cream Day, the day the ice cream bunny comes down the chimney and leaves rocky road and fudge ripple under the pillows of good children everywhere — or something like that.
Seriously, National Ice Cream Day is the day we celebrate everyone’s favorite, that frozen treat for which we all scream, ice cream.
Ice cream has been around for a long time. How long? Good question. Ice cream is said to date back to ancient Persia, but its origin has also been attributed to the Roman and Mongol empires, with Marco Polo and Catherine de’ Medici thrown in for good measure.
The Quakers introduced ice cream to what would become the United States in the 1700s. Among early America’s ice cream fans were Ben Franklin, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Records kept by a New York merchant reportedly show George Washington spending $200 on ice cream during the summer of 1790. That is roughly $6,300 in today’s money, which is a whole lot of butter pecan. No wonder George’s teeth were bad.
Ice cream grew in popularity over the years but didn’t get its own day until 1984, when President Ronald Reagan set aside the third Sunday in July to commemorate America’s favorite treat.
These days Americans eat a lot of ice cream, on every day of the year. It is estimated that the average American eats 22 pounds of ice cream in a given year.
More than 90% of Americans surveyed consume ice cream, with 68% saying they eat the stuff year-round, not just in the hotter months. Women are especially fond of ice cream, as females eat 15 percent more ice cream than males.
According to Google Trends, chocolate is the world’s favorite ice cream flavor, followed by vanilla and strawberry. The Food Channel has come up with a different list, with mint chocolate chip in third place, trailed by cookie dough and butter pecan.
There are nearly as many flavors of ice cream as there are ice cream lovers, it seems. Some of the more exotic, and unappetizing, are oyster, ox-tongue, chicken fried steak and salad.
There is a place in Rehoboth Beach, Del., a favorite haunt of President Joe Biden, that sells an ice cream called simply, booger. The mind boggles. In Columbia, Mo., one ice cream shop sells one called cicada.
Regardless of the flavor, ice cream is a great comfort food, and don’t we all need a little comforting right now?
Even ice cream isn’t immune to the runaway inflation that has gripped our economy in recent months. The St. Louis Federal Reserve reports that ice cream prices are up almost 10% over a year ago, which is higher than the general 9.1 inflation rate.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ice cream prices have risen more than 275% since 1977. We should have eaten more ice cream back then.
Inflation is only one trial the country is facing on this National Ice Cream Day. We can’t agree, it seems, on much of anything, save perhaps for ice cream.
Gun violence is rampant, the horrors of the most recent mass shootings in America still haunt us and a solution to our national penchant for killing one another with firearms is no closer despite recent legislation enacted by Congress and signed by the president.
I am sure the children killed in the massacre in their Uvalde, Texas, school loved ice cream, before they were butchered by a troubled young man with a high-powered rifle. And some of those folks at the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., may have been eating ice cream while watching the local holiday festivities before another troubled young man with a high-powered rifle ended their lives.
And lest we forget there is still a shooting war going on in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s war, a campaign of evil foisted on a sovereign nation whose residents’ only wish was to be left in peace. Ukranians love their ice cream, too, snacking on unusual flavors of their own such as gorgonzola — when Russian bombs aren’t falling on their heads, that is.
Even Vladimir Putin loves ice cream. In 2019 he treated Turkey’s autocratic president Recep Erdogan to some ice cream, while that same year he helped China’s despotic leader Xi Jinping celebrate his birthday with ice cream, cake and champagne.
Putin’s own birthday is coming up in October. Perhaps we should send him some ice cream. How about a case of booger?
Anyway, enjoy your National Ice Cream Day, and never mind the fact that an average cup of vanilla ice cream contains 267 calories.
You’re welcome.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
