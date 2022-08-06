The limits of my language means the limits of my world. — Ludwig Wittgenstein
Language, where did it — does it — come from?
I know we need language to communicate, but why? I mean, think about it for more than the half-second most people normally think of something tangential to everyday stuff. You know the word stuff. It’s one of those English language words that means a bunch of things.
My crap is stuff and your stuff is crap. Thank you for that from comedian George Carlin, and, yes, I cleaned it up quite a bit. We have English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Gaelic, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and a seemingly unending number of different languages and dialects. On these shores, we have accents (see Boston, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, Louisiana et al).
From research, I found there are more than 7,000 different languages in today’s world — 7,117 in fact. And, there are a documented 573 dead languages. You know, Aramaic, Coptic, Sanskrit, Ancient Greek and Latin. In all fairness to Latin, a bunch of languages, including English, still use select words from Latin or derivatives.
I rarely think of words when I speak them, as I’m sure most people follow that everyday habit. I do think of words when I write them, and definitely when I edit them in this newspaper.
Words have meaning, and some words have several meanings. And, in some instances, I can interpret how my mind hears that word differently than you do. I can have a certain pitch or tone to my voice, I can stress one or more words and change a phrase of words I may utter, and change the meaning of those words.
Language is constantly morphing, adding words and discarding others.
How we choose to speak those words is another matter entirely. Sometimes that’s a good thing, sometimes it’s not.
I found some fascinating theories online as to why and how language came about. The first answer to that question was that nobody knows the how and why — and never will.
We can’t go back and ask our 20,000-year-old 645th great-grandpa that question, because all we would get is a grunt and a series of unintelligible attempts at words.
Kind of scary, isn’t it?
“For all its power to wound and seduce, speech is our most ephemeral creation; it is little more than air. It exits the body as a series of puffs and dissipates quickly into the atmosphere. ... there are no verbs preserved in amber, no ossified nouns, and no prehistorical shrieks forever spread-eagled in the lava that took them by surprise.” — Christine Kenneally in her book “The First Word.”
I love this quote on language and its origins. But here’s the thing that’s both bothered and intrigued me from an early age: If I say a word in English that I know the meaning of, does a person who spoke that same word in a dead language mean and understand that word to be the same thing I do?
I questioned this concept years ago when I was teaching — actually leading — a Sunday school class at Waukomis Christian Church.
How can I say — how can anyone say — with certainty that a word or phrase of words that was interpreted for the Bible have the same meaning as it does in our language today?
Because here’s the thing if you haven’t noticed: Language is constantly changing. We use words today that are totally and conceptually foreign to an English speaker in 1700.
Ever heard or used the word apricity?
Nope, me either.
But in the year 1620, it was a word in English that is defined as when it’s a cold winter’s day and the sun is just gloriously warm. That’s apricity.
So, that was a word used in the language of the day that we no longer use or have a similar word to.
It just exited the spoken English language, probably because it didn’t happen very often.
I actually, when I was a kid, experienced a handful of these days of apricity, and they were glorious. But they were fleeting and didn’t stay with me as a feeling or a language word.
Now for some reason, I have heard the word twattle — twaddle — at some point in my upbringing.
It means gossip, as in stop twattling and get back to work.
Probably heard it from my mom in the general context of me getting my homework done and to stop all my twattling.
When’s the last time you used — or heard of — this English language word?
It’s in the dictionary.
So, when we look back a thousand years and read what someone has written at a time in history, how do we know exactly what they were conveying?
My sense is ... we simply don’t.
