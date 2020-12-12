By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle
This column ran Dec. 9, 2017, and is apropos as the pandemic-dominated year of 2020 comes to a close.
“How many observe Christ’s birthday! How few, His precepts!” ~ Benjamin Franklin
I still have time, don’t I? It just hasn’t hit me yet, but it’s only the first week in December, yet I’m growing impatient that the Christmas season hasn’t moved into my mind, into my memories.
Christmas for many Americans — for many Europeans and basically for the Christian world — seems to have changed in the past few decades.
It’s sure changed for me as I continue, each year, to grow away from those very first Christmas memories when I was a kid.
Something always triggered in me it was the Christmas season. It used to be like an “Ah-ha!” moment — a smell of holiday goodies like divinity cooking, or the smell of turkey or pine.
Maybe this year it will be the smell of Oreo or Twix fudge.
Sometimes it was cold weather, which finally settled over Northwest Oklahoma this week, but which has not really been a trigger in the past decade or so, since it seemingly just doesn’t get as cold here as it did when I was in grade school.
Maybe Mother Nature will give me that holiday nudge.
Now that my parents and grandparents and most all my older relatives have departed this Earth, it bothers me that all those things I took for granted when I was a kid are gone — they are no longer going to occur.
Whether it was just driving a few blocks to see my Christy grandparents in Waukomis to open gifts or eat a meal; whether it was bundling up on Christmas Day to drive down to my Ward grandparents and my uncle’s family in El Reno to a log-crackling fireplace and the smell of coffee always in the air; or that usually icy drive down to Southwest Oklahoma to visit my dad’s aunts and uncles and cousins and my great-granny — those days are all gone and will never return.
They are unique to me and my sister. I sure hope you have fond memories of your childhood, that little sight or smell or feeling you got that says, this is the Christmas season.
Enjoy it. It is quite fleeting and will not long endure.
Just the memories, which I am still waiting to trigger — that particular Christmas carol, or standing outside as a bitter north wind cuts through me because I wasn’t quite bundled up enough.
That feeling is there, I know it is — but this year, it seems to be hiding.
I just can’t get into Christmas 2017.
I think back to Christmastimes’ past, when this nation teetered on the precipice of history.
To that numbing cold for the Continental soldiers of Gen. George Washington in that bitter and disease-wracked winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge.
For those early Americans, Christmas was not Christmas — it was a trying time, during a Revolutionary War not a single one of them knew they could win.
All they had was hope — that they would even get a meal that day, that they could find any warmth to get them through to the next day, that they would not be suddenly shot down by British redcoats or die of some disease.
Or that Christmas just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, as America contemplated the shattered ships and buried the dead in December 1941.
Or that horrible December in the snow and sub-zero cold at Bastogne, as the Battle of the Bulge raged in Belgium during the Second World War.
Those men surrounded by the German army had no idea they would not be killed at any moment, or they simply would fall asleep in the numbing cold, and never wake up to another Christmas.
All they had was hope.
During a Civil War Christmas, troops of both armies generally went to winter quarters to try and stay warm and find food to eat, many times with the enemy — a fellow American — just across the river, eyes always sharpened for activity that might at any time mean another battle, more killing.
I think back to Fredericksburg, during that cold Virginia December in 1862, when the fields of the heights overlooking the town and the Rappahannock River were strewn with thousands of dead men frozen to the ground, my great-great-grandpa among the soldiers who survived futile scores of Union Army charges against fortified Confederate positions that left no hope of victory, and a country still teetering on the brink of dissolution.
How must they have felt, as Christmas approached and another passed into history?
That’s what I increasingly think about this time of year.
I’m still waiting, I’m still hoping for that Christmas trigger, something that will tell me there is hope.
Even though that feeling always comes over me every year … I’m not sure this year.
I’m just not sure.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.