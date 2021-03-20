“How often have I lain beneath rain on a strange roof, thinking of home.” ~ William Faulkner
Nostalgia.
It’s a funny-sounding word we sometimes crave, but then again, probably don’t say in our everyday conversations.
But it’s always there within each of us, whether we embrace it or we try to block it from our minds.
It’s embedded in us.
I can’t say that a dog has nostalgia, other than to long to be petted again, or fed a favorite food and gnaw on a tasty bone.
Dogs aren’t afflicted with nostalgia as humans are — at least I don’t think they are.
It’s one of our strange, sometimes compelling quirks, like love or hate — a sometimes incessant longing for a simpler time in our individual past.
Nostalgia, at least for me — and I’m quite sure for many of you — can become all-encompassing at times.
I’m not sure it’s a good thing or a bad thing or somewhere in between.
I’ve been a follower — member is a better term — of the Facebook-sharing website Forgotten Oklahoma.
It’s the brilliant idea of one Amy Hedges, a tag agent in neighboring Pawnee, who set out to have Oklahomans share photos from their past, or of the present and maybe just how an old, abandoned, rundown school looks today.
Or of how an old, rickety bridge over a creek or river now appears — or how it used to look.
It’s our photographic history here in the Sooner State.
No, it’s not like photos of large history-making events like Abraham Lincoln at his inaugural address, or the building of Brooklyn Bridge or the Empire State Building.
It’s not photographic evidence of the brave workers who built Hoover Dam, or the carvers of famous American presidents’ visages on Mount Rushmore.
It is, however, history at its finest — its most basic.
I don’t know why this urge within me always comes out, to look at photos of our past.
It doesn’t have to be of my past to be interesting. It’s interesting for others who share their photos, both old and new.
Forgotten Oklahoma reached 97,000 members this week.
I’m sure Amy Hedges never imagined just how compelling her site might become for Oklahomans eager to share their individual history on the internet for all to see.
But, if you simply join it, you will see how compelling photographic history can really be.
I periodically have shared old photos of my past on Forgotten Oklahoma, mostly of now-gone relatives, but also of old historical photos showing my hometown of Waukomis in its infancy.
I enjoy looking at all photos shared on this site.
Earlier this week I shared an old photo I had rediscovered of my late dad, R. Jack Christy Jr.
He was sitting at his worn desk in the first grade — at 6 years old — in the small Southwest Oklahoma hamlet of Gotebo, in 1932.
Now, I had no idea how popular that old photo would become with more than 1,800 likes or loves and 128 comments as of Friday noon.
It’s a photo both striking and nostalgic for me.
It must have stirred the same feelings for others that have viewed the photo I shared.
It’s a face of innocence. In the words on one comment, it is a “mixture of confidence, curiosity and ambition” in my dad’s young face.
I wished I knew just who took that photo, if it was a school photo or if it simply was my grandpa, who was editor of the old Gotebo Record weekly newspaper at the time.
It doesn’t matter to me. I’m just in awe that it was taken in the first place.
In the photo, his small sweater is buttoned to the very top, a bit threadbare at one elbow and his hair neatly combed and his eyes looking directly into the lens of the camera.
That we have photographic evidence of our past — from our parents or grandparents or even great-grandparents — is truly a remarkable thing many of us have to remember.
I know we tend to gloss over or conveniently remember things more fondly than what truly transpired from our past.
For me, that is the basis of nostalgia — that we can remember the good from some event, from the faces of our long-gone relatives, or even in photos we took last week of a long-abandoned farm house with a broken-down windmill.
My dad’s worn sweater and expression hid a bit of pain I know was there from talking to him about the Great Depression — how it affected him as a young boy growing up in the hardest of economic times for America.
He and my grandparents overcame the Great Depression, just as many of your ancestors did.
I still can see the Great Depression in his eyes in that first-grade photograph.
Ahhh … nostalgia.
Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His column blog is at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
