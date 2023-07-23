It’s a war that likely will never end.
The struggle involves people of all ages, sexes and races, from the posh boardrooms of corporate America to the bedrooms in the humblest homes.
The war is being fought day and night. The toll it takes on people’s lives and well-being is immeasurable.
I myself am a veteran of this war, and I have the scars to prove it.
This is not the age-old battle between good and evil. No, this conflict goes deeper than that. This is the tussle between the chronically cold and the perpetually hot.
Work places often are on the front line of this struggle. In a survey by the International Facility Management Association, complaints about office temperatures top the list of common workplace gripes.
A number of years ago, while I was still gainfully employed by this august publication (I hesitate to use the word “working” for fear of perjuring myself) the management decided colder was better. One summer the air conditioning system was cranked down from the “reaching for a sweater,” level to “polar bear playground.” On top of that, the thermostats were locked up so no adjustments could be made.
For a portion of the newsroom population, the temperatures were just hunky-dory. They reveled in the cool, while the rest of us shivered.
“It’s easier to put on more clothes than take them off,” the cold-loving crowd reasoned. Granted, nobody wanted to see the newsroom turn into a road show of “Naked and Afraid,” but neither did the thin-blooded among us want to suffer frostbite while sitting at our desks.
That might have been the oddest summer of my life. Normally when you enter a building you remove your jacket. That summer we put on jackets and sweaters the moment we stepped inside. Have you seen the movie “March of the Penguins?” That’s what our newsroom looked like, but not as cute.
Now, it turns out, this is a question of productivity, not just personal comfort. A 2019 study by economists at the University of Southern California found when office temperatures rise, so does the productivity of female workers, while men perform better when temps are colder. Women were found to perform better at their jobs when office temperatures were in the mid-70s, while men did better when temps were in the 60s.
In our office it got so bad that frigid summer employees were wearing hats and gloves at their desks. It’s a wonder there wasn’t frost on the inside of the windows.
One day a wise old veteran employee came up with a solution. He put ice cubes inside a plastic bag and set the bag on top of the newsroom thermostat, hoping to fool the device into thinking the air temperature was hovering somewhere around the average daily January high at the North Pole.
It worked. The air conditioner, which ran nearly non-stop that summer, shut off minutes after the ice-filled bag was applied. The cold-blooded among us celebrated, albeit silently, lest we incur the wrath of the perpetually overheated.
It was glorious. We could begin shedding our winter coats and sweaters in favor of summer clothing. When anyone would ask, “Is it hot in here or is it just me?” we would answer in unison, “It’s just you!”
Our subterfuge worked perfectly, for a time. But, alas, all good things must come to an end. The bag soon began to leak as the ice melted, which caused the thermostat to short out, shutting down the air conditioning system completely.
We all feigned ignorance and began making plans for other employment, but nobody lost their job. And the newly repaired thermostat seemed to work better than before, keeping the temperatures comfortable — for most of us, at least.
Now I fight my own personal battle at home. My bride turns the air conditioner up in the car, I turn it down. Conversely I will turn it up and she will activate her seat heater. She turns the ceiling fan on, I turn it off. She throws all the covers off when she goes to bed, I wrap up in a quilt.
Through it all our marriage perseveres, but love should mean never having to say you can’t feel your feet.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
