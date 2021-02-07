It is Super Bowl Sunday, the day America pauses to crown the champion of professional football, and to stuff itself with anything it can get its hungry hands on.
By bedtime this evening either the Kansas City Chiefs will be back-to-back champions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have unseated them.
There will be heroes, there will be goats and then there will be Tom Brady, arguably the GOAT (greatest of all time) when it comes to quarterbacks, who incidentally was leading the New England offense the last time a back-to-back Super Bowl champ was crowned in 2003 and 2004.
Which set me thinking about the word hero, and how cavalierly we throw it around.
I, like many little boys, grew up idolizing my sports heroes. I put them on a pedestal — they were larger than life, supermen who could do everything but leap tall buildings and bend steel with their bare hands.
And then I grew up and became a sportswriter, which led me to have an opportunity to interview some of those heroes.
I quickly learned a lesson — sports figures are just like the rest of us, only way more athletic.
They are human, with the same flaws and foibles the rest of us are saddled with.
Some are kind, some are jerks and some are somewhere in between.
Some are a delight to be around, while some are tiresome bores.
But they are not paid the big bucks to be gracious to journalists, they are paid to win.
But does that make them heroes?
Recently the Waynoka volunteer fire department responded to an early morning house fire,
The caller, one of the home’s residents, said there were two people trapped in the house with fire blocking the door.
Two firefighters managed to enter the house, according to the state fire marshal’s office, and locate the trapped residents.
One firefighter was reportedly attempting to find an exit route from the home when the roof collapsed, killing all four.
The two firefighters killed were Chief Lonnie Bolar and Taylor Bradford, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Bolar was 45 and had been in the fire service 15 years, while Bradford, 28, had nine years of service.
Keep in mind, these men were not professional firefighters — at least not in the sense that this was their full-time occupation.
They certainly were well-trained and conducted themselves with professionalism, but they were volunteers. This does not make them unusual.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly 70% of the nation’s firefighters are volunteers, while 85 percent of departments nationwide are all or mostly volunteer.
Think about the kind of courage it takes to enter a burning building to try to save another human being, then think about the guts it takes to volunteer to do that job.
Heroic? I think so. But I bet if you asked any volunteer firefighter, or any full-time one, for that matter, they would reject that label. I suspect they would say they were just doing their job.
Heroism is an act conducted with little or no thought for oneself, but only thinking of others.
A young man in our town recently came to the aid of a co-worker who had been robbed at knifepoint. The young man heard her cry for help, pursued the robber and for his trouble was stabbed. Fortunately he will recover. A heroic act, to be sure, if not just a tad foolhardy, but such is the purview of youth.
Then there were FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. They were killed last week while trying to search the Florida apartment of a man suspected of crimes against children. Heroes? I think so.
There is nothing wrong with idolizing sports figures, or even with labeling them heroes. But keep in mind there are heroes right here in our midst, firefighters, police, doctors, nurses and medical technicians engaged in the fight against COVID-19.
That’s not to mention restaurant employees and store clerks putting themselves at risk every day.
But heroism doesn’t have to be a dramatic act. Anything you do for somebody else, especially those who can’t do anything in return, makes you a hero. So go out and be someone’s hero today.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
