Isn’t it amazing how God brings the encouragement and support just when you need it?
I tuned in to several services Sunday morning, and wow, did the Holy Spirit zone in and drive home the same message in all: Don’t give up.
Each pastor acknowledged how difficult it can be these days, thanks to the current state of the world, and each pastor reminded the audience that God is still on His throne.
One pastor paraphrased the Lord’s intent in the parable in Luke 13:8 — “Even in soil like this, I know what I’m doing in the vineyard. Let me dig you and dung you.”
This pastor’s gist was we have to let the Lord tear up the hardened heart, soften the soul, and change the perspective of defeat, and then fertilize us, using the crap around us to help us grow. He touched on Romans 8:28 where all things work together for our good, giving us opportunity to blossom and thrive in the fruit of the Spirit.
Ultimately, we should give God time to use the dung in our lives (the pain, the stinky stuff at home, the hurt, the ugly treatment by strangers, the crappy co-workers) to turn things around.
One pastor referenced 1 Samuel 17:28, in which David’s eldest brother Eliab was picking on him and spreading lies and rumors about him. David stuck to his guns and proceeded to give God glory, thus allowing him to defeat Goliath.
This pastor’s gist was we have to ignore the criticism of those like Eliab who try to spread discord and distract us from the truth by baiting us and sowing falsehoods.
Instead we should just sit at the table prepared for us (Psalm 23:5) and let the Lord fight the battles. There is no reason to respond, get offended, or be discouraged by the enemy; the Lord will vindicate on our behalf.
One pastor described the well-known Bible story of the three men in the fire from Daniel 3. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego refused to compromise their faith, and they held their resolve even though it meant being thrown directly into the fire. They were rewarded for their faithfulness; they didn’t get burned, they didn’t smell like smoke, they had freedom to walk around, and they were joined by Christ himself!
This pastor’s gist was we have to keep ourselves grounded in the Word, practicing Philippians 4:8-9 — “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
He challenged the audience to figure out how they would live if the heat were turned up. We shouldn’t:
• Lose confidence (Hebrews 10:35)
• Compromise as we know the Lord will deliver us and we know the final outcome
• Engage in the equivalent of “food fights” with the enemy
His conclusion? Nothing is too hot in this world for God to handle.
“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” — John 14:27
We as Christians will be faced with constant division as we live here on earth. Peter reminds us to “be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8) John added the devil’s only purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. (John 10:10)
We don’t have to give in to what the world is trying to convince us of. Just hold on, friends! The Lord still has us in the palm of His hand.
“Even there Your hand will guide me, Your right hand will hold me fast.” — Psalm 139:10
