By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle
“The sounds of people drowning are something that I cannot describe to you, and neither can anyone else. It’s the most dreadful sound and there is a terrible silence that follows it.” ~ Eva Hart, survivor of the sinking of RMS Titanic
Ever wonder what it would be like to be an eyewitness to a life-changing historic event?
You know, like sitting in a lifeboat at the sinking of Titanic, present at Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, watching from the cupola at Gettysburg College as Pickett’s Charge unfolded, or being present as Lord Cornwallis surrendered the British army to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown.
Maybe it would be watching Bobby Fischer down Boris Spassky in that famous 1972 world chess match, or being on the ground crew as the Hindenburg burst into flames at Lakehurst, N.J. Maybe it was being a newspaper correspondent watching Teddy Roosevelt lead the famous charge up San Juan Hill.
Of course you’d be pretty darned old if you today could say you were a witness to any but the most recent of those events that — in their way — were extraordinary events in history.
My point is that — for history to be accurate — people that were eyewitnesses to events are the best to help in preserving that history.
Today, at this hour and minute and second, we are the best eyewitnesses to history that there will ever be.
History is constantly being made and most times we don’t even realize it is history until decades later.
The problem comes when people try to interpret history through shaded, partisan lenses.
The same holds true for those remembering history that occurred 1,000 or 2,000 years ago.
No eyewitnesses, just their words and recollections saved for posterity.
So, if I’m a correspondent — a professional journalist — or a person who simply owns land or is adjacent to a point on earth that history was being made, all those people have their own perspective as to what actually transpired.
I’ll use Confederate Gen. George Pickett and his famous charge against the Union lines on Cemetery Ridge in the sleepy July 1863 town of Gettysburg as an example.
If I were a correspondent viewing the 15,000 men trying to take the Union positions in that pivotal battle of the American Civil War from the Confederate side of things, how would I describe it for readers — for history and posterity?
Let’s say for sake of argument, I represented The Richmond Daily Dispatch out of Virginia.
I would see a heroic charge by Virginia regiments and brigades, that pierced the Union line but just could not overcome the withering shot and shell hurled at them by the hated Yankees.
I would be writing to my audience, and leaving out the part about the broken bodies left on the field, the broken men who retreated and were left to deal with the sights and sounds and horrible smells of battle.
If I was on the Harper’s Weekly side of the charge, I would be playing up the heroic defense of the Union lines that bent but never really broke as the grayclad Southerners tried in vain to win the Battle of Gettysburg in a single, desperate attack to put an end to the American Civil War.
Two perspectives on the same event in American history.
Which is right, which is accurate, which is what we remember?
Interestingly, we seem to remember the Confederate side of the action more than the Union side, even though Union Gen. George Meade got the better of revered Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Both accounts of the charge are essentially correct, but from opposing perspectives.
Maybe it’s because we feel empathy to a loser, and tend to discount the heroism of soldiers and leaders on both sides of that nation-defining war.
But, not always.
History recorded the landings at Normandy on that June 6th day in the dark hours of 1944 and the Second World War.
The heroism and loss of thousands of soldiers has been written about and cast in dozens of movies and series since — for the winning side in that action.
Few — unless they are determined researchers — will find much written on the D-Day determination and outcome from the German army perspective and the Nazis regime that fought the Allies.
Every historic event has two or more sides to it.
We get our personal perspectives from our perception and our beliefs.
If we believe one side of history or another is in the right, we tend to gravitate to it.
It doesn’t make our belief right or wrong, it’s just our perception of things.
That’s why history being made each day is so fluid.
We sometimes — as we are experiencing it — can’t see what history in hindsight will actually be recorded.
We are simply … too close to it.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.