“If children do not understand the Constitution, they cannot understand how our government functions, or what their rights and responsibilities are as citizens of the United States.” – John Roberts
I like this quote by the current Supreme Court chief justice of the United States.
Now, everyday people in this nation have not had a good understanding of what the function of government is for far longer than I’ve been around, and I’ve been around a while.
I guess I took seriously learning about the U.S. Constitution, its history, its function, and the meaning of what it takes to be a law-abiding citizen of this nation.
You know, I was born here and raised by my parents and my community — my home town.
I learned how things are and should be, growing up in a small town. I think anyone who hasn’t grown up in a small town has a distinct disadvantage in this complex world.
We’ve seen life from its most basic, its values, its slower pace, its great way to show us how to know our neighbors and make acquaintances and feel useful in our community setting.
Maybe you have done the same in a larger city as well. What I’m saying is it’s just easier when you know just about everyone in town.
You get a better perspective of diversity, but also a better perspective of just how much we are all in this as citizens of the United States.
I’ve heard or read over the years, and with seeming frequency in the past decade or so, that such and such or so and so is going to take something to the Supreme Court.
OK … huh?
I didn’t study history all these years to be so blatantly ignorant of very basic tenets and historically compelling facts of how our three separate but equal, separate but intertwining branches of government actually are supposed to work for us daily, under the umbrella of our Constitution — and what actually appears before the Supreme Court.
Somehow, way too many people have gotten it into their heads that the executive branch of government — headed by the president — is somehow more powerful than the legislative or the judicial branches.
It doesn’t work that way.
Each is designed as a check and a balance against the other.
Don’t believe me? Take a look back at history in just the past 100 years.
We had fierce autocratic leaders like Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini, Francisco Franco and Kim Il Sung just to name a few — the headliners if you will. They had no constraints on power. All reigned over their respective nation’s with an iron hand — justice meted out at the point of a bayonet or a gun.
They all were the antithesis of what our U.S. Constitution was designed to avoid.
Of the three branches of government, maybe the executive branch seems the most dominant, because we see it in our daily lives. The executive handles the day-to-day implementation of our laws, and that’s probably where the idea seems to be embedded in many citizens’ minds, equating that branch with more power.
Laws and funding are approved by Congress, as that is their job.
The most misunderstood of branches is our judiciary — the system of courts and judges that are asked to mediate this sometimes messy mix.
And government is most times messy, as our Founding Fathers intended it to be.
The judiciary is the Founding Fathers’ brilliant and misunderstood solution, acting as a buffer between the average citizen, the executive branch which implements laws and Congress.
Sounds simple on its face; sounds brilliant in its approach; sounds vastly more democratic than anything history’s bad actors — see Hitler and Stalin — wrought on the citizens of Germany and Russia.
If I’m arrested out of the blue for a crime — say I was accused of stealing a neighbor’s chainsaw — the law is there to arrest me, to allow me legal representation and to bring my side of the question before a judge or jury. I am presumed innocent of any criminal behavior until it is proven that I am guilty, or I am found not guilty.
That’s the way our justice system works. It also helps interpret the meaning of laws. Now, as this nation and world have become more complex, with complex issues and crime, taking things to court has become the rule rather than the exception.
You and I may never appear in a courtroom before a judge, or you may appear frequently. That’s on you, as a citizen of this nation.
I take being a citizen seriously, with a responsibility to live my life the right way, the way I was brought up in a small town. I take understanding how things work seriously.
Can you say the same?
History is watching — always watching.
David Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His column blog is at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
