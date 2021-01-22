“Jesus, you’re my firm foundation/I know I can stand secure/Jesus, you’re my firm foundation/I put my hope in your holy word/I put my hope in your holy word.” — Firm Foundation
These days can seem a little scary. Between the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the ever-changing rules in the nation, it can be hard to know what to believe.
Do I still believe the Lord is my firm foundation? Yes.
Do I always remember to stand firm on His foundation? No.
How often do we let our spiritual lives be battered, tossed, and turned by the stormy waves of our earthly experiences because we forget we are anchored by the Solid Rock?
I think more often then not we end up like Peter in Matthew 14:27-33. We boldly get out of the boat at Jesus’ beckoning, but then we let external things distract our focus. “… When Peter saw the wind, he was afraid …”
Peter began to sink and cried out, at which Jesus immediately took his hand and rescued him. Likewise, He will steady us when we feel like we are slipping.
“But now, this is what the Lord says: He who created you, O Jacob, He who formed you, O Israel: Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.” — Isaiah 43:1-3
No matter how shaky the circumstances, God will always be our Firm Foundation. David, who trusted in Him since childhood, repeatedly referred to the Lord as his Rock.
“To you I call, O Lord my Rock …” (Psalm 28:1)
“... Be my Rock of refuge, a strong fortress to save me.” (Psalm 31:2)
“He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand.” (Psalm 40:2-3)
“He alone is my Rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will never be shaken.” (Psalm 62:2)
“Be my Rock of refuge, to which I can always go; give the command to save me, for You are my Rock and my fortress.” (Psalm 71:3)
“Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation.” (Psalm 95:1)
“Those who trust in the Lord are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endures forever. As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people both now and forevermore.” (Psalm 125:2)
Let this be an encouragement to you, no matter what tomorrow holds. I know it can be hard to look beyond the current turmoil, sadness, or frustration.
But while today’s sands around you may swirl and threaten to blind you, your Foundation will remain the same forevermore, ready to keep you steady and unshaken.
