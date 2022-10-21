I’m probably the worst person to ask for a book recommendation. You see, I have the habit of forgetting every book that I’ve ever read. What do I remember? The vibes. I remember if I really loved it, but I can’t always recall character names or specific points of the plot.
That’s one reason why I’ve never joined a book club. However, book clubs are in high demand, and the library can help!
The library has stocked book club sets for adults since 2020, from contemporary bestsellers to classics to nonfiction titles. Sets are located on the second floor of the library. Are you needing a teen book set? Recently, the library began checking those out too.
The sets are stacked on shelving units throughout the teen area and include popular series like “Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians.” Search our catalog at enid.biblionix.com/catalog with the keyword BOOK CLUB SET.
But what if you’d rather participate and not start a book club? The library hosts its own book clubs, too!
Book clubs for adults
Those who enjoy the American detective novel should join us for the final meeting of Let’s Talk About It. We’ll be reading Sara Paretsky’s “Killing Orders” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. Scholar Dr. Richmond Adams from NWOSU will lead the discussion.
Do you enjoy mystery novels? The library recently began a Haven’t Got a Clue Mystery Book Club that meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in October and November at 6:00 p.m. October’s book is Sulari Gentill’s “The Woman in the Library,” while November’s book will be Kate Ellis’s “The Stone Chamber.”
Are you a romance reader? Then be sure to check out the Closed-Door Romance Book Club that features cozy romances. The next meeting is Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll be reading Annabel Monaghan’s “Nora Goes Off Script.”
Please note: All book club picks for adults are available to check out in the library lobby.
Book club for teens
Know a teen who enjoys book clubs? The library’s Teen Book Club is for tweens and teens (ages 9 and up) and features a book with a companion movie! Next book club meets on Nov. 4 at 4:00 p.m.
Have a reader who enjoys switching genres? Check out our newest teen book club, the “Pick Your Own Book” Book Club. Each month, we’ll pick a genre, and teens can choose any book in that genre to read and talk about with the group. November’s genre is thrillers! Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. for the first meeting.
Please note: All book club books for teens are available to check out in the teen department.
Book Club for elementary
Our Elementary Book Club meets next on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m., but won’t meet again until early December for a special holiday book club. October’s pick is Roald Dahl’s “The BFG.” A showing of the movie will follow at 4:30 p.m.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
