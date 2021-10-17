Remember when doctors and nurses were treated with an almost god-like reverence?
Those were simpler times, to be sure, when the public was more trusting and more willing to listen to the guidance of medical experts.
In those days doctors and nurses were the ones with all the answers. They were the ones who were going to ease our pain, make us well, give us back our lives.
In those days what the doctor said, went. If he said take the shot, you took the shot. If he said take the blue pill, you took the blue pill. If she said to lose weight, you lost weight, or at least you tried and subsequently harbored feelings of guilt if you didn’t.
If the nurse said it was time for your meds, so be it. If the nurse said it was time to take your temperature, you accepted that (and thanked your lucky stars the thermometer they were sporting was the kind you put under your tongue, rather than it being inserted in another orifice).
In those days doctors and nurses were considered almost infallible, rather like the pope but in regards to more earthly matters.
They weren’t infallible, of course, they were very much human, albeit highly educated, skilled and motivated humans.
But, of course, times have changed. In the lobby of my doctor’s office is a sign reminding patients that assaulting a medical professional while they are in the midst of performing their duties is a crime punishable by jail time.
I personally have never harbored thoughts of assaulting my physician, except perhaps in the case of an overenthusiastic prostate exam, and then the impulse was only fleeting.
But the threat of violence against medical professionals, who were universally hailed as heroes in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, is on the rise.
Workers in health care settings are four times more likely to be assaulted than those in private industry, according to the Joint Commission, an accrediting agency for American health care organizations.
At Cox Medical Center in Branson, Mo., 400 nurses and other employees have been given panic buttons after the annual number of assaults against medical professionals there tripled between 2019 and 2020. The pandemic is getting at least some of the blame for the increase in violence.
In Coeur d’Aline, Idaho, doctors have been accused of killing patients by grief-stricken family members who think the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax.
Staying in Idaho, in Boise, the family member of a COVID-19 patient threatened a doctor who wouldn’t treat the man with ivermectin, the medicine used to treat animals for parasites. The man’s son-in-law told the doctor, “If you don’t do this, I have a lot of ways to get people to do something, and they’re all sitting in my gun safe at home,” according to BuzzFeed News. Police removed the son-in-law from the hospital.
Over Labor Day weekend in suburban Denver, a nurse working at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic was splashed with an unidentified liquid thrown by a passerby.
In Georgia, screams were heard coming from inside a hospital room. A patient had a nurse pinned against a door, pressing her head into it. In another Georgia case, a patient grabbed a nurse by the wrist and began kicking her in the ribs.
Most violence against medical professionals happens to nurses, who are on the front lines every day and spend far more time with patients than do physicians. Among emergency room doctors, 47% reported having been physically assaulted while on duty, compared to 70% of nurses.
Even before the pandemic, violence in health care settings was common. Nearly three-quarters of injuries in the American workplace due to violence occur in health care settings, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prior to the pandemic much of this violence took place in emergency room or psychiatric care settings.
So is this increase in violence against health care professionals due to the fact that the world has gone mad, or simply gotten mad? Doctors and nurses did not cause the pandemic. They are not the ones behind mask mandates in hospitals and clinics. They are not the ones pushing vaccine mandates. Their role is not political. Their role is to take care of us when we are ill or hurting, nothing more or less.
They did not make us sick. They did not give us cancer, or heart disease, or flu, or COVID-19 for that matter. They are on our side.
As patients, we need to be much more patient.
