By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
The occasion was Enid Lights Up the Plains, downtown Enid’s annual post-Thanksgiving kickoff to the Christmas season, replete with parade, lighted displays, music and fireworks.
This year my bride and I, with respect for COVID-19 social distancing concerns, took in the fireworks from the safety and comfort of the family flivver in a nearby parking lot.
It was a great show, we oohed and aahed at all the appropriate moments, and were left filled with warm holiday feelings, and a craving for some cold frozen yogurt.
So we headed for Braum’s drive-through, along with just about everyone else in the vicinity. That was OK, we were in no hurry.
There are two lines through that particular drive-through unit, and we got in the leftmost one.
The idea is to take turns, one car in one lane, followed by a car in the next lane, and so on on the way to pay and pick up goodies.
The car in front of ours completed his order and moved into line, followed by the one on the right. But when we placed our order and began to move into our proper place in line, the next vehicle to our right moved as if to cut us off.
In that instant all the warm holiday feelings flew out of me like the down off a thistle and something snapped.
So I moved the car forward.
“He’s going to cut you off,” said my bride.
“No he’s not,” I said, and moved forward again, at the the same time the fellow to my right made to cut me off again.
“He’s going to cut you off,” said my bride. Again I repeated my denial.
Inch by inch, step by step, we both moved inexorably toward a swapping of vastly different colors of automotive paint. In my mind’s eye I saw myself as taking part in a decidedly slow-speed Max Max type of hell-bent-for-leather confrontation.
“He’s going to hit you,” said my bride. I just gritted my teeth and inched forward again.
Finally, at the last second, the other fellow blinked, I slid my car in front of him and moved into line.
All of a sudden I was flushed with a feeling of, what, pride? Triumph? Validation?
“Don’t make an old man mad,” I said aloud.
Then immediately thought, “What in the heck is the matter with you?” I quickly realized that feeling in my chest was nothing but shame.
There are many things in this world worth fighting over, and battling for, but your rightful place in line to get yogurt is not one of them.
Let me offer my sincere apologies to that other driver, whoever he was. Had he not had enough sense to let this crazy old man have his way, both our evenings would have been ruined, not to mention our cars’ paint jobs.
Instead of enjoying a pleasant holiday evening, we would have wound up yelling and who knows what else. There may have been crying children. My bride would have had a fit, all because of my pig-headedness. How stupid. Is that what the world is coming to?
The fact is clear that in the past few years we have become a sharply divided country. We can’t agree on anything, it seems. Political discussions quickly devolve into arguments and accusations. It seems we don’t even try to find common ground anymore.
In the wake of the recent presidential election the word “unity” has been tossed around quite a bit. That is a lofty goal, to be sure, but one we are certainly capable of achieving.
Note I said unity, not unanimity. Unity means moving forward together, more or less. Unanimity implies moving forward in lockstep, which has never worked out for the good of those who have lived under the auspices of such single-mindedness of thought and deed.
Heck, we will never totally agree on anything in this country, never have, save one thing, we love America and want to see her prosper and thrive well into the future.
To achieve that end we could use a generous measure of unity, going forward not in lockstep but at least all moving the same direction, with the same love of country and of fellow man.
Unity does not begin with I or me, it begins with you, which means that the more I and me cares about you, the better off we will all be in the long run.
The 2020 election was a bitter one, and that bitterness and distrust will linger for years to come. The new administration will struggle to unify this sharply divided land, that is a given.
But with the help of the Almighty, and Americans who are willing to put aside their differences for the good of the country, a measure of restored unity can be achieved.
We have done it before in the long history of this great nation. We can do it again.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
