“Because of the blood of Jesus, God forgives my sins and cleanses me from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
When Jesus took the communion cup in the upper room, He told His disciples “Take this cup and drink, for this is the new covenant in My blood, ratified for you.”
Beloveds, the blood guarantees every word in the written Word of God is a blood-sworn oath. It’s an anchor to your soul. Every drop of Jesus’ blood shed from the cross that fateful day obliterated your sin. “Surely He has borne our griefs, our sicknesses, weaknesses and distresses. He carried our sorrows and pains, was oppressed and afflicted. He was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our guilt and iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon Him and by His stripes we are healed. He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so He opened not His mouth.” He was oppressed and He was afflicted, yet He never said a word. It was finished at the cross. Read it for yourselves in Isaiah chapter 53 and Luke chapters 24-25.
Friends, when you receive Jesus as your Lord and Savior, that same blood-sworn oath becomes an inner strength, giving you confidence and faith for whatever lies ahead.
God becomes your Father, and Jesus is your Blood brother. Everything that’s His is yours, and everything that’s yours is His. The Bible becomes a copy of the covenant between you and your Father-God, and it’s sworn in the very blood Jesus shed on the cross.
When you become a believer, the blood of Jesus does not cover up your sins, it completely redeems you. Your sins are no more. His blood washes you clean, white as snow. Beloveds, Jesus paid a heavy price for your sin and all you have to do is open your heart, invite Him in and believe. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) It’s that simple.
On the third day, very early in the morning, the women along with the man named Joseph, who had asked Pilate for the body of Jesus, returned to the tomb bringing the spices, which they had prepared. But they found the stone rolled away and when they went in, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus Christ, only a folded napkin where His head once laid.
In their anguish and confusion, the Bible says they were greatly perplexed, when two men stood by them in shining garments. Then, as they were afraid and bowed their faces to the earth, they said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen.” (Luke 24:1-6)
Now, He sits at the right hand of the Father, making intercession for you and for me ... for ‘It is Finished’, it was finished at the cross. “He has given us His Holy Spirit, another Helper, to guide and comfort us, that He may abide with us forever. The Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him or knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. (John 14:16-17.
And this, my dear friends, is why we celebrate Easter. This is why we celebrate Resurrection Day on so many levels. The written Word of the Living God is the resurrection. If you get it in your life, in your heart, it will raise up anything in your life that even remotely looks dead or has died and stinketh. Apply the blood of Jesus and the Word of God into whatever you are going through … and it will live!!
I pray your Easter is a blessed Resurrection Sunday for you and yours and I leave you with this prayer from Numbers 6:24-26: “May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give peace.” Do you know Him today? It’s never too late, you are never too old, for today is the day of Salvation … today could change your life forever. He loves you my friends.
Keep the Faith and worship our Risen Lord somewhere today. “For He is good and His mercies endure forever.” (Psalm 136:3)
A portion of this column ran in March 2013.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
