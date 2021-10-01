“To Him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before His glorious presence without fault and with great joy to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power, and authority through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now, and forevermore. Amen.” — Jude 24-25
He is able.
That’s what I glean from this passage.
Another way to read that first verse from the Lord’s perspective: “I’ve got you. I’m not going to let you fall. You will stand before Me blameless.”
All we need is God.
Because our salvation is based on the cross, not anything we did, nothing we can say or do will affect us standing before Him.
We can have confidence He won’t change His mind.
Doesn’t that blow your mind? It does mine. He is unchanging. He is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow. (Hebrews 13:8)
No matter how much I think I’ve screwed up, He says I’m still worthy.
He already paid the price, so nothing can take that back. It’s done — no takebacks, no reversal of transaction, no flipflopping.
Therefore, we have nothing to fear. Not our faults, not our mistakes and mishaps, not our shortcomings, and certainly not whatever the world tries to tell us is truth.
All we need to do is trust Him, for He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. (John 14:6)
He is able.
“There is no pit so deep that He is not deeper still.” — Corrie Ten Boom
We are not beyond God’s reach. He is able to change lives, even those in the pit.
Again, I’m amazed that He would still want me no matter how far I’m prone to wander or how often I get stuck in places I shouldn’t be.
Psalm 139 clearly states no far is too far from Him: “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your presence? If I go up to the heavens, You are there; if I make my bed in the depths, You are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there Your hand will guide me, Your right hand will hold me fast.”
Remember the parable about the Shepherd and the sheep in Matthew 18:12-14? One of the sheep in the pasture got lost and He went after it. He didn’t forget about it or dismiss it; He actively sought it out and rescued it.
He is able.
My Lord is in the restoration business. He doesn’t believe in writing off someone just because he or she appears to be broken, lost, or worthless to the eyes of man.
He offers refuge when we’re in trouble. (Psalm 46:1)
He mends our brokenness. (Psalm 147:3, Jeremiah 30:17)
He shows grace to us. (2 Corinthians 12:9)
He gives us hope. (Isaiah 40:31, Hebrews 11:1, Romans 5, Hebrews 10:23)
He sings over us. (Zephaniah 3:17)
He works all things together for our good. (Romans 8:28, Genesis 50:20)
He is able.
Where are you in your faith today?
Are you staying close to Him or have you wandered away?
Are you leaning on His strength or are you relying on your own?
His Word says all you have to do is call on His name, seek His face, ask for Him to move in your life—and He will!
Friend, not only will He respond, He will even go above and beyond.
“He is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us.” — Ephesians 3:20
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com.
