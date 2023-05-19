What is your calling?
Each of us has a calling on our lives from the Lord. We were intentionally created by the Creator with a purpose or destiny.
Psalm 139:13 says “For You formed my inwards parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it full well.”
Jeremiah 29:11-13 says “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart.”
When we walk with the Lord, we learn to listen for Him when He speaks, and when He calls, He expects us to respond and obey.
It can be as simple as what He told the future disciples — “Follow Me” — or it can be more specific. As Christians, we’ve all been instructed to spread the gospel and serve others as commanded by Jesus in Matthew 25:40-45 and Matthew 28:19-20.
My calling will be different than your calling, and I will understand my calling, but I may or may not understand yours.
But whatever the case may be, do it with your whole heart for the Lord, not for others, cites Paul in Colossians 3:23.
Something I’ve learned in my own life is that when God calls us, it’s not a conference call. Rarely will anyone else be present, much less be clued in, to what He specifically tells you to do.
As it turns out, some people don’t understand my calling, and some have outright rejected it. Others seem to think they were in on the call and have proceeded to tell me how I should proceed.
The truth of the matter is my calling is my calling, and your calling is your calling.
The Lord instructed me to do it, not you, not anyone else.
Another thing I’ve learned is, when God calls us, it’s sometimes in the quietness when we are alone. Let’s look at a few instances in scripture:
Noah was alone in the yard.
Abram was alone in the desert.
Moses was alone at the burning bush.
Samuel was alone in the dark.
David was out with the sheep in the field.
Mary was alone in her room.
Paul was alone on the street.
The Lord doesn’t stutter either when He instructs us nor does He make it a suggestion of what to do. He’s very clear when He calls; it’s us who sometimes hesitate, avoid, or question the call.
Remember Moses? He kept trying to get out of His calling. Or how about Jonah?
When we begin to question our calling based on what our brain is saying or what others are saying (whether it be friends, family, the world, or simply the devil’s voice), we’ve taken our focus off the One who called us.
Colossians 3:2, Romans 12:2, and Philippians 4:8 all remind us to keep our minds set on Christ and His ways while Ephesians 6:10-17 advises consistently putting on the armor of God to help stay focused.
Steven Curtis Chapman released “For the Sake of the Call” in 1990:
“Nobody stood and applauded them/So they knew from the start/This road would not lead to fame/All they really knew for sure/Was Jesus had called to them/He said “come follow Me” and they came/With reckless abandon, they came.”
“We will abandon it all for the sake of the call/No other reason at all but the sake of the call/Wholly devoted to live and to die for the sake of the call”
Will you be wholly devoted to live and to die for the calling that the Lord has set forth for you?
