This column first appeared Dec. 10, 2016.
Each of us is the sum of our memories, the sum of our skills, the sum of our loves and acquaintances, the sum of our likes and dislikes — the older we are, the more that sum totals.
I was standing in the kitchen, grinding away on a hand-crank coffee grinder, the all-encompassing aroma of ground coffee beans and sound of water boiling away in a stove-top kettle filling the air, when it hit me.
Well, maybe it wasn’t the first time it hit me, but then again, fall is my favorite time of every year for a reason, and I had hit upon that reason.
It wasn’t necessarily that it was frosty outside, after an arctic cold front turned another unseasonably warm autumn into the semblance of fall when I was a kid.
We all return to childhood memories, because that’s what we do.
Lately, I’ve begun to realize that we all have a lot of talents, a lot of skills and longings — we seem to constantly be changing our hobbies or our distractions from the everyday world of work, work, work.
I don’t have to go out and sharpen an axe and go off into some tree-filled area of non-farmland to cut wood to cook with or keep warm.
I don’t have to find a clear stream or creek to haul water from, to drink or to cook with or to warm on a wood stove for a bath. I turn on a faucet.
I flip on a light switch when I get up in the morning, fully expecting instant light, and I know the heater will have been running, so I don’t see my breath as I rise from bed to greet another day.
I know I can simply slip a key into the ignition of my car, start ‘er up and be at work in about 12 minutes.
No horse to keep or feed, no blanket and saddle to have to throw on its back.
I just have to shuffle to the back door in whatever shoes I can muster and take the dog out every morning, see my breath and breathe in the cool autumn air.
And ... think back to childhood memories as the Thanksgiving season makes way for Christmas.
Nostalgia and memories are extraordinarily strong with me, as I’m sure they are with each and every one of you — both the good and the bad and everything in between.
So I asked this question of myself, and I’m asking it of you: Have we lost something?
Have we lost skills Americans had in the 1600s and 1700s and 1800s, as this nation was being built?
Of course we have — progress is loss, but it’s also gain.
When I was 15, I learned how to operate a Linotype machine, that staple of hot-type small-town weekly newspapers that kept them alive — an infernal machine that purportedly had 10,000 parts and a 90-character keyboard, and at least one part was breaking down or screwing up daily.
I learned — by shear have to — to fix things on that damnable contraption. And, it was always something new I had to fix.
Sounds like a farmer or a plumber, an electrician or a mechanic.
I learned out of necessity, and was a journeyman printer by the time I was a junior in high school.
And I didn’t even realize it.
We acquire skills, we acquire knowledge, and then when progress makes way for something new, we continually must keep up skills for the next great contraption.
Remember when the cellphone was a phenomenon?
Now, if you walk down a street, stroll down a store aisle or drive in your car, you will not fail to see someone talking or texting or scrolling away on a smart phone.
They are smart and they are convenient, but they have left skills we formerly acquired in the dust of progress.
I’m not saying we need to go back to the days when we were kids. New skills constantly are evolving, and technology flabbergasts me how rapidly it moves on to the next big invention.
We still hunt and fish and shoot as our forefathers did — kind of.
We camp out with so many creature comforts that you almost can’t call it camping anymore — but it’s no longer out of necessity.
When was the last time you slept on the cold ground on a thin ground cloth with only a blanket, in a tent with a candle for warmth?
I used to do it all the time when I was a Civil War living history re-enactor. It was an eye-opener, historically speaking.
We have lost something from our past. It was fleeting, yet it still remains in our memories — a nostalgia that always will remain a part of us.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
