What comes more easily to the human species — love or hate?
Hate, unfortunately, is very much in the news these days.
Hate was front and center at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. It has also manifested itself in an increasing number of attacks on members of the Asian-American community, apparently sparked by the notion that COVID-19 could somehow be blamed on Asians. Hate crimes against Asian-Americans, in fact, have recently increased by 150% in major U.S. cities.
Why do we hate? Do we hate what we don’t understand? Do we hate simply because someone doesn’t look, talk and act like us? Do we hate to somehow make us feel better about ourselves?
Much has been said of late about supremacy, particularly white supremacy in conjunction with the Jan. 6 horror show, among the stars of which were members of various white supremacy groups like the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, among others.
Why do they have to make themselves feel somehow supreme? Perhaps because they know they are so obviously not.
What is it about the human psyche that causes some people to try to sublimate various racial and ethnic groups in order to make themselves feel superior?
The Bible tells us to love our fellow man. Granted that is not easy sometimes. Loving your friends and family is a given, and even that can be somewhat of a strain on occasion.
But loving your neighbor like yourself, that can be a challenge. That means loving the guy who cuts you off in traffic, the person who honks at you when you are just a tick slow pulling away when the light turns green, or the person who cuts in front of you at the supermarket checkout line.
You’re likely not going to hate these people. You might be miffed, even angry, with them, but hate goes far deeper than mere anger. It goes soul deep, insinuating itself into the very fabric of your being, gripping your heart and mind with its icy tendrils, squeezing until there is little or no room for even simple human compassion, let alone love.
It is telling that humans, the highest functioning animal on the planet, seem to be the only species that hates.
Lions don’t hate antelopes, they simply want to kill them and eat them. That’s a matter of self-preservation.
Hate isn’t a matter of self-preservation, instead it seems merely a path to self-aggrandizement. I hate them. They are not like me. They are inferior, therefore I am superior.
I am not naive enough to believe this trend is going to suddenly turn on a dime and we will all be sitting around singing “Kumbaya.” But could we not at least begin to agree to live and let live, to get along as best we can and, if all else fails, to simply ignore each other?
Human beings have a great capacity for good, a fact that has been demonstrated time and again during the year we have endured the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people have donated time and money to help those less fortunate, those who lost their jobs and had to turn to food pantries for assistance to help make ends meet. Others have handed out free meals to the homeless. During the terrible winter cold and storms that swept the southern U.S. groups and individuals have donated water to those the frigid temperatures left without that life-giving liquid.
We can do it. We can love our fellow man. That goal is within our reach.
So what can we, as individuals, do about the problem of hate in our world, in our country? Don’t hate anybody, for starters. It may sound easy, but we all seem to have our built-in prejudices and overcoming those will take a conscious effort on all our parts.
Then, just be nice, to as many people as you can on a daily basis. Every chance you get, be kind and courteous, and if the gesture is not returned, or if you don’t even get so much as a smile in return, that’s OK, that’s the other person’s issue, not yours. At least you will know you tried.
And I suspect as the days go along it will get easier. So to go back to our original question, which comes more easily to the human species, love or hate?
I guess that’s up to us.
