Memory is a topic of much discussion these days.
As gray continues to supplant red, white and blue as America’s primary color, more and more attention is being paid to aging and its relationship with mental acuity.
The University of Michigan conducted a study in 2019 in which 34% — one in three Americans — ages 50-64, said their memory was just as good as when they were younger. Meanwhile, 59% said their memory was slightly worse, and 7% said it was much worse. Me, I can’t remember that far back.
As a result, science is spending a great deal of time, money and effort studying the human brain’s capacity to store and retrieve information.
Eating well can enhance our memory, researchers tell us, as can taking cholesterol-lowering statins.
There also are popular memory-enhancing supplements that are supposed to sharpen the brain. Spending for brain health supplements is expected to reach $5.8 billion this year in the U.S., despite the fact research has shown they have little to no effect on memory.
The National Institute on Aging reports that playing video games can help improve memory. Researchers studying volunteers between 60 and 80 found that playing games such as Super Mario or Angry Birds helped sharpen the brain.
No matter their diet or their level of brain fitness, however, the average person can only hold three or four things in their mind at once, according to a study by a group from the University of Missouri.
Some things, of course, are ingrained in our memories, carved like initials on the trunk of an old tree.
Like the words to “Happy Birthday,” for instance, or the Pledge of Allegiance or “Star Spangled Banner.”
Then, of course, there is the Lord’s Prayer, words all of us learn at a very young age, the petition to the Almighty recorded in both the gospels of Matthew and Luke.
Jesus first instructed his followers how to properly pray during his Sermon on the Mount.
Everybody remembers that, right?
Not necessarily.
Once a number of years ago I was chosen for a seemingly simple task, offering a prayer during our church’s Sunday service while our pastor was on vacation.
No big deal, I thought. I had, after all, done it before.
So it came to the appointed time in the service and I took my place at the lectern, adjusted the microphone, shut my eyes and began.
At first my prayer came easily, the words flowing as if from some inner spring of inspiration.
Then I said something to the effect of, “now join me in the prayer Jesus taught us to pray ...”
And my mind went blank, filled with a terrifying nothingness.
I was hoping someone else would start out, and that would trigger my memory of the rest of the prayer.
No such luck. Everyone just sat, silently. Then I heard some nervous shuffling. Someone coughed. For my part I just stood there like an idiot at the front of the church, sweating.
I desperately plumbed the depths of my memory. “Four score and seven years ago ...” nope. “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” wrong. “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union,” ... fine words, inspiring words, but not the ones for which I was so frantically searching. My life flashed before my eyes. It didn’t help.
The seconds marched by unrelentingly. I thought I was going to be sick. Then I felt like I would faint. In fact, I hoped I would faint — at least it would get me out of this mess. I made one more foray into the deepest recesses of my mind. The only thing I could come up with was “Jesus loves me, this I know.” He does, of course, but He didn’t step in at that moment to end my embarrassing memory lapse.
Finally I heard a still, small voice. It was me, saying into the microphone “and I’ve forgotten it.” Instantly someone said, “Our father,” and it all came back to me. Now I remembered everything. And I opened my eyes to see the words to the prayer had been on the television monitor just a few feet away all along, not to mention on a piece of paper on the lectern right in front of me.
I didn’t care. I said amen and, resisting the urge to run from the building screaming, sat down next to my bride, who was mercifully sympathetic.
Someday I’m sure I’ll look back on the whole incident and laugh. Not in my lifetime, mind you, but someday.
Actually I hoped I would forget the whole incident. I haven’t. I can’t remember where I put my phone or my keys, I can’t remember the names of people I have just met, but I remember that incident like it just happened. Memory can be a cruel thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.