This past week at the library, our librarians have been sharing their reads for the Adult Winter Reading Challenge. I love seeing what other librarians are reading and loving, and it got me thinking about some great books I’ve read lately that fit into the categories.
This has been especially true for fantasy reads. It’s the genre that really kickstarted me back into reading. There’s something about diving into a world that’s reality but a little extra, too. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’ve also highlighted books with romantic elements in them.
And for those who’d like a blind date for this Valentine’s Day without the awkward moments, grab a mystery book from the library’s Blind Date with a Book display in the lobby.
“The Wolf and the Woodsman,” by Ava Reid
This book popped up frequently on my social media feeds, and I live by the three times rule. If I see it recommended three times by different bloggers and librarians, then there must be something there. It lived up to the hype.
In Reid’s debut novel, a small village of wolf girls live on the outskirts of the city. Every year, Woodsmen come to take a wolf girl as a sacrifice to their god. This year, the village betrays one of its own, Évike. She’s used to being an outcast, having no magic. As she journeys to the city with the mysterious woodsman, however, they have to team up together to stop the woodsman’s power-hungry brother.
If you like a mix of fantasy, romance and myth, then this is a great read to sink your teeth into. This fits the squares for Science Fiction or Fantasy and part of it is Set in Winter.
“The Jasmine Throne,” by Tasha Suri
Suri’s novel was a departure from my usual reads in that it’s pretty plot heavy with many characters and point-of-views, but this was another three-time rule for me. I simply couldn’t put it down.
In it, Priya is a maidservant tasked with looking after an imprisoned (and exiled) Princess. Along the way, Priya tries to remember her childhood and rediscover her past and her magical gifts. Meanwhile, Princess Malini wants nothing more than to dethrone her evil brother. She has a plan, but it requires an escape, which means winning Priya to her side. They must join forces to find a way to change the course of the future. It’s a lot of fantasy, romance, and politics at play. This one is a little darker and grittier, but really digs into the motivations of all the players.
This fits the bill for the Science Fiction or Fantasy and First in a Series categories.
Check out these titles as physical books in the library or as eBooks on the Oklahoma Virtual Library and on the Libby app. Want to join the challenge? Sign up on the Beanstack app or on enid.beanstack.org. The challenge ends Feb. 28.
Happy reading.
