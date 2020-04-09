COLUMN: Granting unlimited, undefined power rarely ends well

It may seem like stating the obvious at this point, but we clearly are living in perilous times. Certainly, perilous to our health as we try to navigate our way through a world turned seemingly asunder in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it's also fair to state the times have become perilous to our rights as we see extraordinary measures being taken and extraordinary powers being extended to government officials. The latter being particularly troubling as there seems to be little pushback to granting sweeping powers.
The Oklahoma Legislature appears to fit that mode as it granted Gov. Kevin Stitt unprecedented sweeping powers under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act earlier this week.
The most disturbing aspect is that nobody can specifically pinpoint the limitations, or even the nature and scope, of such powers. It doesn't matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat, this should concern you.
As reported by CNHI Oklahoma's Janelle Stecklein, it was the first time Oklahoma lawmakers authorized the equivalent of a wartime powers act.
How sweeping was this measure? It gave Stitt unprecedented power to suspend any rules and laws necessary (as he defines them) over the next 30 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But don't breathe too much of a sigh of relief thinking it is only temporary because the malleable Legislature can simply reauthorize it. In fact, it has already signaled it will extend the Act for another 30 days if the outbreak doesn't subside.
And what is the basis for the Legislature's belief that Gov. Stitt will not abuse such powers? Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R.-Oklahoma City, explained.
"I believe we will give him a great deal of power because we have faith in him to do what's best for the citizens of Oklahoma," Echols said.
Feel reassured?
According to the CNHI Oklahoma story, Stitt has said he intends to use the authority to protect first responders by notifying them of homes with COVID-19 patients, striking a blow against healthcare privacy rights. Is it a stretch to see such a measure used to identify other illnesses? Again, there is no stipulation or limitation of how Stitt could use such power.
It appropriates up to $50 million to be used at Stitt's discretion and potentially gives him the authority to cast aside state open meetings and records acts, raising the specter of government acting in cloaked secrecy under the guise of an emergency.
It also gives him authority to overrule restrictions imposed by any municipality.
Echols said the new law also would allow Stitt to use the National Guard without limitations over the next 30 days.
One doesn't have to think or imagine too hard to see the potential for abuses.
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, clearly saw some red flags when it came to reining in potential abuse or exercising oversight and voted against the bill.
The law gives potential oversight to the Senate president pro tem and the speaker, however, Dahm noted "there is minimal to no opportunities for other members to keep in check the open-ended powers ..."
His concern should not be discounted, particularly the open-ended aspect.
Granting unlimited, undefined power rarely has good outcomes. You don't have to go too far back in history for examples.
The Oklahoma Legislature did not serve the public well in ceding so much power to the governor without appropriate oversight. Hopefully within the next 30 days it will have reconsidered and acted in a more sensible and thoughtful fashion to undo what has the potential to be a reckless act that needlessly infringes on Oklahomans' rights.
