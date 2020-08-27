COLUMN: GOP critics go low, way low

If you want to look into the soul of the Democratic Party and its followers, Twitter is the vessel offering an unflinching, frequently disturbing full view.
Last week America was subjected to an uninterrupted Trump-bash called the Democratic National Convention. Speaker after speaker told us how horrible America was, including mega-wealthy celebrities lecturing America about inclusiveness before retiring back to the safety of their walled mansions.
The messaging was pretty clear, but incredibly vacuous, not to mention tiresome. Beyond "Orange man bad. Trump evil. Vote for us," there certainly was nothing inspiring. But that's been the Dem playbook for years. Don't inspire voters, scare them into voting for you.
Not surprisingly, much of the national media served as cheerleaders, because well, they have become just that.
So, this week the Republicans have their turn with the Republican National Convention and have brought in an array of people with genuinely inspiring success stories. Yet, the national media chooses to paint the RNC as being "dark."
On Monday Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina, Georgia Democratic State Rep. Vernon Jones, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former football star Herschel Walker took to the RNC podium separately to tell their stories and to refute the Democratic Party's narrative that Republicans — and especially Trump — are racist.
Scott told of the inspiring story of his family and his journey to his becoming a U.S. senator. Walker told of his longstanding relationship with Trump and how hearing Trump being called a racist is not only incorrect but hurts him deeply because he has known Trump for many years and never seen him display racism.
Cameron, Kentucky's first Black attorney general, took aim squarely at Joe Biden.
“I also think about Joe Biden, who says, 'If you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t Black,' who argued Republicans would put us back in chains, who says there is no diversity of thought in the Black community,” Cameron said. “Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own, and you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”
Jones called out such thought as well.
“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” Jones said. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden: We are free. We are free people with free minds.”
How did Twitter react? Sadly, as expected. Unable to handle the idea that there is diversity of thought and opinion, the derogatory term "Uncle Tom" was suddenly trending.
Beyond being repugnant, the irony no doubt also was lost on those same tweeters that they were reinforcing exactly what Jones and Cameron were saying.
The next night featured, among others, First Lady Melania Trump, who struck a conciliatory tone. She touched on several issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to current racial unrest.
“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” she said. ”I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today that we are all one community comprised of many races, religions, and ethnicities.”
Who could argue with that? Well, nobody, so you have to go low and Bette Midler went about as low as one could go, on Twitter of course.
"Oh God, she still can't speak English," Midler tweeted. But Midler, who was among a myriad of celebrities defending illegal immigration, wasn't finished. "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!"
Then there was the inevitable Hitler tweet as former NBA player Rex Chapman compared her outfit to Adolph Hitler. Chapman has since deleted the tweet.
Over and over again, we are treated to intolerance of others holding different opinions by those that proclaim they believe in tolerance.
Then there was Nicholas Sandmann.
You will recall Sandmann was the Kentucky high school student who was trashed by the likes of CNN and The Washington Post after he was confronted by a drum-banging activist while his school class was visiting Washington, D.C.
The treatment of Sandmann was so vile that he filed multi-million dollar lawsuits against the two media giants who quickly settled.
Sandmann's appearance at the RNC was likely triggering enough, but donning a MAGA hat at the end of his well-delivered speech brought out the old hatred.
“I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But I don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart tweeted. CNN may have to add a few more zeroes to that settlement. But Lockhart isn't just a CNN analyst, he also served as White House press secretary during the Clinton administration.
But don't think this is as low as they can get. Remember, we are still more than two months away from the election.
