What constitutes a good father?
It seems a pertinent question on this one day of the year set aside to honor dads — a day for gifts, favorite meals and maybe, just maybe, letting him nap the afternoon away.
On TV, dads are portrayed in a variety of ways, from loving and caring to totally inept and bumbling. Various polls rank television dads from Homer Simpson to Ward Cleaver, from Peter Griffin of “Family Guy” to Charles Ingalls, from Al Bundy to Andy Taylor.
In popular entertainment, fathers often don’t fare very well, with their TV wives and children rolling their eyes at Pop’s befuddlement when confronted by some of life’s challenges.
These are characters in dramas or comedies, of course, not real people. Real fathers are way more complicated than their TV counterparts.
The History Channel has ranked the best and worst fathers over the span of time. They rate Charlemagne, King of the Franks and emperor of the Romans in the late eighth and early ninth centuries, as the best. He had 20 children with his various wives and concubines. The emperor insisted all of his kids get an education, including the girls. One of his sons, Pepin, was found guilty of plotting to assassinate dear old Dad; Charlemagne took pity on him. He had the rest of his son’s co-conspirators executed, but he commuted Pepin’s sentence and sent him to a monastery.
History Channel ranks Herod the Great as the worst dad ever. He had several members of his family executed, including his second wife, his mother-in-law and three of his sons.
My dad was the best father in the world, at least in my eyes. He was a traditional dad, off to work in the morning, home in the evening just in time for cocktail hour and then dinner, reading the paper, perhaps a little TV, then off to bed and up again the next morning to do it again.
He didn’t have a lot of time to spend with me, but that was OK. I understood and was grateful for the time I got.
Time. That’s what many of today’s fathers say they want instead of ties, fishing gear, golf balls or new shirts. A poll conducted by yougov.com found that 28% of dads surveyed say they want a special experience with their family this Father’s Day, like going on a hike, to the beach or to a park or some other kid- and adult-friendly pursuit.
Another survey, this one conducted by time2play.com, found that dads in 20 states said the thing they want most for Father’s Day is a day out with their families. In 15 more states dads said they would like to have a family barbecue, while in three states fathers said they would like to share a meal at a restaurant with their families.
Oklahoma dads, apparently, are more concerned with home improvement than fixing their relationships with their offspring. The Sooner State papas surveyed said they hoped to receive tools for Father’s Day.
During the pandemic many fathers worked from home, thus giving them more time with their spouses and children. Now that the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is over and life is more or less returning to normal, many dads don’t want to give up that time with their kids and are seeking employment at firms that offer more flexible work schedules.
According to the Fatherhood Project, a non-profit program in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, fathers can make a real difference in their children’s development. Children who feel a closeness to their father are twice as likely as those who don’t to enter college or find stable employment after high school, are 75% less likely to have a teen birth, 80% less likely to spend time in jail and half as likely to experience multiple depression symptoms.
You are important, dads, you are key factors in your children’s lives. That factor alone is reason enough to spend more time with your kids.
Another is that time is a gift that gives, and takes. Before you know it those kids clamoring for your attention will be grown and gone, the silence left by their absence ringing in your ears.
Enjoy your day, dads. And kids celebrate your fathers, because they won’t be around forever either. Mine has been gone for more than half a century, and I miss him every day.
That pain of loss fades over time but never leaves you completely.
Tools? Really? Come on, you guys.
Happy Father’s Day.
