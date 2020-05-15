Uncertain times doesn’t mean God is uncertain.
He is not surprised by what has happened nor is He caught off guard by it.
We may have been unprepared as individuals, but our Lord was not.
In fact, He saw what was coming long before we existed on this earth.
It can be difficult for us humans to cope with chaos, especially those of us who love to plan and organize.
As some of you know, this bi-weekly devotion is not my regular gig. I normally have a 9-to-5 day job that keeps my attention during the week.
But this week I was terminated.
Talk about not seeing that coming.
The question I’m asking myself is “What happens now?”
There couldn’t have been a worse time to be jobless — America currently is experiencing the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.
There will be bills to pay in the weeks to come, and who knows when there will be additional funds in my bank account since unemployment checks are backlogged in Oklahoma by at least three weeks — and that’s only after I get approved.
Am I little stressed?
Sure.
I initially experienced all the emotions someone in my position would — shock, anger, betrayal, sadness, grief and finally resignation.
Am I worried?
No.
The Bible says God knew me before I was born and knew what was ahead for my life. (Psalm 139:16)
The Bible says He has a plan and a purpose for me; I need only to trust and obey Him. (Jeremiah 29:11)
The Bible says what man tries to plot for evil, the Lord constructs for good. (Genesis 50:20)
I have faith in God’s perfect timing and know He is weaving my tapestry accordingly. I believe nothing in my life is by accident.
Every job I’ve been placed in was exactly where I needed to be at that moment in time. I’m not saying each one wasn’t without difficulty, but I either learned something I needed to learn, met someone I was supposed to meet or touched lives that needed touching.
I have faith the Lord will do what He says He will.
He will provide for me (Matthew 6:25-34, Philippians 4:19). This means my bills will get paid, I will land another job and I will find stable footing again.
Oklahoma natives Point of Grace came out with a poignant song in 1993 called “Jesus Will Still Be There,” and Selah re-released it in 2017 for a new generation to remember Christ’s faithfulness:
“Things change, plans fail, you look for love on a grander scale, storms rise, hopes fade and you place your bets on another day.
When the going gets tough, when the ride’s too rough, when you’re just not sure enough, Jesus will still be there.
His love will never change, sure as a steady rain, when no one else is true, He’ll still be loving you.
When it looks like you’ve lost it all, and you haven’t got a prayer, Jesus will still be there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.