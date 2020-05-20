Are you giving up, giving in or giving your all? Think about it.
In this pandemic we have had for two months or so, many of us feel like we are at the end of our rope. Every day brings new rules and new discoveries and new choices for us to make. We are just about to give in, or give up or whatever. Well, the answer is to give it our all!
Be strong. Don’t let the situation break you. We have to be strong. We have to be tough. When things get tough, the tough get going. We cannot worry about tomorrow, but give today all we have to give. Tomorrow’s worries will take care of themselves. Pray for strength for today. Tomorrow’s strength will come as needed. Let the pandemic and living sheltered MAKE you, NOT BREAK you. You will be stronger later when the confusion and illness is settled and we can get back to whatever normal is. It will make us into the person we are today. Be thankful for the hard times — they can only make us stronger, wiser and more humble.
The same goes for our children and grandchildren. This is shaping their lives, too. They learn to play outside and use their imagination. They may find that there is life away from their electronic devices. They may learn to enjoy a book from a shelf. They may learn that television is not the answer to life and boredom, that using their brains is a joy and a privilege.
It is a pleasure to see so many families cooking together and eating together instead of snacking all day on junk foods. Kids are actually leaning to make bread and bake cookies from scratch and learning how to prepare vegetables and make salads or cook them. They actually see where laundry is done. They learn how and when to take out trash. They discover how to fold clothes and put them away in their proper place.
Some of these daily chores may come as a surprise to adults as well. We see why and how the house gets messed up and the easy solution to keeping it straightened and cleaned. We all learn how quickly grass grows and how often roses must be “topped” so they will continue to grow.
Parents and grandparents tell of the joy of starting out with nothing and seeing how they progressed as they raised their children. The struggles of “making it” eventually were not struggles after all, but gave them a sense of accomplishment and triumph. When they have worked out their money problems and sacrificed together, they feel a sense of pride. They KNOW how they got where they are now and hope their children and grandchildren learned from their struggles and trials and reached their goals together.
I know how my ancestors battled the Great Depression and settling in Indian Territory when life was hard. They seldom even talked about those struggles and battles and strife, but talked about their accomplishments and overcoming obstacles. Sometimes we must hurt in order to know, fall in order to grow, lose in order to gain, because most of life’s greatest lessons are learned in pain. Amen.
I was visiting with my precious 96-year-old friend this morning and she has lived a lot and seen a lot. She remarked that sometimes God doesn’t change our situation because He is trying to change our hearts. He does not send suffering, but allows it to happen. It seems to me that if a tiny virus can do so much damage, imagine what faith as a grain of a mustard seed could do. It gives us something to ponder.
As I said last week, I do not pretend to have all the answers to the pandemic situation we are facing week after week. But neither does anyone else have the answers. We are learning each day something new about the virus — methods of treatment, methods of prevention, how to cope with the quarantines, how to adjust to family togetherness 24/7, how to home-school, how to figure out a way to keep food on the tables, how to pay overdue bills, how to stay strong and keep afloat. The list goes on as every family situation is different and unique. I can only say that this too shall pass. We will survive. We will learn a lot from this experience. We will be stronger when it finally settles down.
It is amazing and inspiring that so-o-o-o many people and organizations have stepped forth with child care, meals, groceries and lending a hand to those less fortunate. We all want to help any way we can. I hope the families that are helped are appreciative and grateful and I know they are.
I remember Mother gathering poke greens to go with a huge pot of beans and cornbread for a meal for her family. Everyone pitched in to help prepare the meals. Sometimes we had fried mush for breakfast with homemade syrup and we thought it was delicious. It took a lot of imagination to plan meals back then as there were no prepared meals (and, heaven forbid ... no microwaves). Yet we ate well and survived. You will also and be the better for it. These hard times will only make us stronger. Praise God! We are strong!
Repeat this over and over:
“Oh God, whose laws will never change, We thank Thee for these things we know.
“That after rain the sun will shine. That after darkness light appears.
“That winter always brings the spring. That after sleep we wake again.
“That life goes on and love remains, And life and love can never die.”
Here is an easy recipe for kids to make and enjoy:
Cheerio Cookies
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup white syrup
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
4 cups Cheerios
Heat sugar and syrup in large kettle until sugar is melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add peanut butter (chunky or smooth) and cream together. Stir in Cheerios. Drop by spoonfuls on waxed paper. Cool completely.
