You will see ghosts Monday, I guarantee it.
You also will see witches, Paw Patrol pups, Baby Yoda, Frankenstein’s monster, Buzz Lightyear and Wonder Woman, not necessarily in that order.
It is Halloween, the day children of all ages dress up as all manner of ghoul, spirit and/or overpaid and over-hyped celebrity, in search of sugary treats that will keep them, and their parents, up half the night.
Many will be dressed as ghosts, the ghost costume being one of the easiest for mom to whip up at the last moment. Take an old sheet, cut a couple of eye holes and, voila, a spooky specter.
The ghosts who will be giggling their way up to your door Monday night, are, of course, merely children in costume. But many Americans, it seems, believe in the real thing — ghosts, that is, not children. The percentage of those who believe in children is undoubtedly somewhat higher.
In a 2019 Associated Press-Ipsos poll, 46 percent of those surveyed said they believed in ghosts. That is higher than the 42 percent who believe President Biden is doing a good job.
Of those who believe in ghosts, 24 percent told the pollsters they actually have seen or been in the presence of a spectral being.
Ghost also is the name of a Swedish rock band and the title of a romantic film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. Ghosting is a modern term meaning abruptly cutting off all communication with a friend or would-be love interest, which is a terrible way to treat another person.
Famous ghosts are the ones of Christmas past, present and future from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Casper the amiable cartoon spirit and the rather uncouth Slimer from “Ghostbusters.”
Ghosts, say scientists, are all in our mind. Bruce Hood, a psychology professor at the University of Bristol in England, says the human mind abhors an incomplete picture and tends to fill in the blanks, turning incomplete input into whole images. Excuse me?
I do know ghosts are extremely wealthy, or, at least, their estates are. Elvis Presley’s estate generated $30 million in the past year. Thank you, thank you very much, indeed.
I have seen ghosts, but only on Oct. 31 and on my television when the satellite goes on the fritz. I am firmly among the more than 65 percent of Americans who think the idea of ghosts is hogwash.
Now spirits, that’s another subject altogether.
I live in a house full of spirits, and no, I don’t live in a tavern. There are 46 years of memories in our house, and a bit of the spirit of every person who has ever walked through its doors remains there.
I don’t see ghostly apparitions gliding through its rooms (except our two cats), and don’t hear any bumps in the night (unless I stub my toe trying to get to the bathroom in the dark).
But I can sit in the quiet of the living room and hear the laughter from a long-ago holiday gathering. I can see children who now are adults with children of their own running through the hall.
Some people claim a sudden cold draft in an otherwise warm room is evidence of a ghost. I claim it’s a poorly sealed window. When I sense spirits in my house, I can feel the warmth of a room filled with family and friends.
We have broken bread, and an occasional dish, together. We have shared love, joy, happiness and laughter over steaming plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy.
The sweetest memories, and the most painful, are those of friends and family who have passed on. I’ll hear a noise, detect a smell or turn a corner and, for an instant, they will be there once more — sitting in a chair, lying in a bed, standing at the sink, lounging on the couch.
These are not ghosts, just stray synapses. They are wishes that can never be fulfilled.
These spirits don’t haunt our house, they fill it, enhance it, warm it.
These are not ghosts. Ghosts are small children peeking out from eye holes cut in old bed sheets, clutching sacks or pillow slips and yelling “Trick or Treat” in their best outside voices.
These are loving memories that live in our home, and our hearts.
And that bump in the night, that’s just me on the way to the bathroom.
