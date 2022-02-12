“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter — ‘tis the difference between the lightning-bug and the lightning.” ~ Mark Twain
Ever carry on a conversation and you want to make a point, but the right word just doesn’t quite come to mind?
I hate that, but it’s just one of things in life we have to endure, and figure out how to overcome.
I can usually come up with the correct word I need, but not always the precise word.
It’s sometimes the same when I write. That’s why I edit, edit, edit.
I’ve been writing a historical fiction novel for years and years, and self-imposed plot block — and word block — are my downfall.
But that’s just me.
I’m easily distracted, as my wife reminds me almost daily — and I’m quite easily amused.
Quirks in the English language — I’ve only had a passing flirtation with Spanish and French in high school and college — allow us to find words that are similar to one we are trying to express in conversational English, just sometimes not the one we can’t recall.
I was watching the movie “Lawless” for the umpteenth time, and heard the word “courting,” and the word itself immediately sounded odd and puzzled me as to its origin.
Now, I doubt even an English linguistics major actually thinks about the origins of the words in our language as we speak them conversationally. The word “courting” is interesting and increasingly archaic, and like so many other words in English, we just take it for granted and use it without even thinking about it.
It’s in our vocabulary, and that’s that. No big deal.
But, it is a big deal when you sit down, clear your mind of all the daily clutter — and think.
I know, not too easy to think, is it?
Let’s look at the French/English word “courting.”
Simply put, courting is an old-fashioned word, from the 16th century when it literally meant paying court to a woman with intention of marriage.
Now the word court has several meanings and usages.
It can be a physical place, like a court of law, in a legal sense.
Or, maybe a courtyard, which is a physical place, or a king’s court.
It’s all in how you use the word, like just about every other word in the English language.
I found this definition of the word court: In the 1570s, it meant to endeavor to gain the favor of by amorous attention, and to solicit, seek to win or attract. It was used as a noun based on the sorts of behavior associated with royal courts.
Now the word umpteenth is a bit of a red flag when it comes to English, but darn if it’s not a genuinely useful word.
I like it — thanks, Mom.
Umpteenth is a real word, derived from the word “umpteen” — as in, “I’ve met him umpteen times and I still can’t remember his name.”
In English, umpteenth comes from the word “umpty,” meaning an indefinite number.
So, I’ve noticed over the years as a journalist that politicians of all stripes have trouble with words, and almost without a fault stumble at some time and say something they shouldn’t have said. They blurt out something that has to later be apologized for, and they embarrass themselves in print or in front of microphone or camera.
I’ve also found that politicians invariably blame the reporter for misquoting them.
Sorry, if you said it, it’s going to be read or heard by the public in general.
I’ve also found that a politician or a celebrity who makes a stupid-sounding remark, apologizes for said remark like we all know they really down deep believed what they said, otherwise they wouldn’t have said it in the first place.
They are embarrassed because they have to apologize for the remark or the off-color word because they got caught saying it.
So, you and me finding the right word is really, really important.
We just don’t think about it much. It’s probably one of our human failings, but it’s not like we shouldn’t try to use right words.
We grow accustomed to saying them and conversing with one another.
That’s what we glean by listening to our parents, or learn in elementary school — or weren’t taught, which I find a little disconcerting.
So when we use a word or a phrase — without thinking about it, it just comes out — what we mean to say isn’t necessarily what the person(s) we are talking to hears us say.
We just weren’t precise in the words we uttered.
So be careful the words you use — someone might actually be listening to what you are saying.
