I love learning about local history. I especially love finding out the real-life history behind legends and eerie tales.
One of the first legends I heard when I moved to Enid was the Booth legend. According to legend, David E. George, a local painter who committed suicide in Enid in 1903, was rumored to be John Wilkes Booth hiding in Enid after assassinating Abraham Lincoln. Because of this, George’s body was eventually embalmed and became displayed in the window of what is now Garfield Furniture.
I knew of the legend, but it wasn’t until I was cleaning out a back office at the library that I uncovered the tale (quite literally). You see, stored away in that back office was a photograph of David E. George’s embalmed body sitting in that window.
It was a little uncomfortable that, unbeknownst to me, I had been working next to that hidden photograph.
With some research, I found out that the photograph used to be on display in the library (the earliest mention I could find was in the Sapulpa Daily Herald on April 11, 1965.) The photograph was taken down at some point and remained in storage.
As a librarian, I couldn’t help but go down a research rabbit hole. Those who want to learn more about the legend can find newspaper clippings saved by librarians past at the library. Check out the vertical filing cabinets on the second floor.
In any case, it leads me back to the library’s collection of local legends and historical hauntings, perfect mood reading for those in the Halloween spirit. The newest book the library added to its collection was by Tammy Wilson and Jeff Provine, local Oklahoma authors — “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma.” They take readers deep into the history and legends surrounding Garfield County (and Enid, in particular). From Dick Yeager potentially lingering upstairs in the courthouse to — you guessed it! — the infamous Booth legend.
The book is part of the Haunted America series. Other books in our Oklahoma Virtual Library collection also cover Norman and Oklahoma City. Other physical books in the library include “Ghostlahoma” by Tonya Hacker and Tammy Wilson, and “Myths and Mysteries of Oklahoma” by Robert L. Dorman.
Get started searching on our catalog: https://enid.biblionix.com/catalog/. There is also a booklist on the right-hand side of the catalog titled, “Oklahoma Chills & Thrills” for quick access.
Readers interested in short stories can also check out the 2020 Halloween Story Anthology at the library. Local area youth wrote the stories, which were then compiled into a storybook by the library.
Another Halloween Story Anthology from 2021 is also in the works.
So whether you’re interested in local history or want a good haunted tale, the library can help deliver some good old-fashioned chills and thrills from our state of Oklahoma.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
