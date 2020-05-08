COLUMN: Finding peace at death, in 10 words

There are a lot of things I’ve missed during the shutdown. Perhaps what I have missed the most is face-to-face time with the saints of our nursing home ministry, who I usually take Communion to every week.
Unfortunately, that means at least one of our congregation has died without us being able to be with her, to sit and pray with her, as we normally would in those final days.
Reflecting on her death, and praying over that journey we all must make, I came back to a story I first jotted down last year, after a dear friend and communicant died in the nursing home.
I came to him near the end, to bring him Communion and pray with him. After days of him not being able to speak, I was surprised to find him alert and sitting up in a chair. We exchanged the usual pleasantries before delving into the day’s Scripture readings.
“How’s it going?” I asked him.
“Just waiting,” he answered softly. I knew the answer, but asked anyway: “What are your waiting on?”
He smiled and pointed upward, jutting his index finger to an unseen but definite destination.
That simple gesture silenced anything I could have said to him. I didn’t need to say anything. He’d summed up the entire theology of our faith with a simple gesture of his withered index finger.
Speaking softly, halting between words, but with a smile that didn’t fade, he taught me how we all should face this journey — not just of death, but of life.
“I have no fear,” he said softly, serenely.
Surrender. Courage. Faith. Love. I read all these in great volumes in his four labored words. To face death without fear. That is a grand measure of faith. Then he taught more, in four simple words.
“I’ve never been happier.”
He wasn’t just facing the end of bodily life with courage. He was completely surrendered to God in a way that gave him unparalleled joy. The walls were coming down between him and his Lord. And there is immeasurable joy there.
This loving, gentle man, who was not only ready, but eager, to come face-to-face with God, summed up in 10 simple words the faith I strive to live:
Just waiting.
I have no fear.
I’ve never been happier.
In those few words he teaches us all the central promise of our faith, given to us through Jesus in John 11:25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” Then, Jesus asks us all this all-important question: “Do you believe this?”
With a point of his finger and 10 simple words, my friend answered our Lord with an emphatic “Yes.” I pray to live my life and my death with that courage and faith.
I close with the prayers he and I prayed together after Communion, and that I have prayed almost daily since:
Hail Mary full of Grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed are thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.
Hail Joseph, son of David, the Lord is with thee. Blessed are thou among men, and blessed is our Lord Jesus Christ. Holy Joseph, Guardian of the Redeemer, pray for us and be with us, now and as we sigh our last breath. Amen.
Neal is a News & Eagle staff writer and columnist and may be reached at jneal@enidnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.