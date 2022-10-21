One of my favorite Bible teachers is Jentezen Franklin, a pastor out of Georgia. He recently preached a sermon about the “busted nest” and released a book, “Overcoming When You Feel Overwhelmed,” that details how to survive the chaos after a busted nest.
Here is an excerpt: “Is God disturbing your nest? You are not born to live and die in your nest. You are destined for higher ground.”
Franklin described how Job was familiar with the busted nest — he lost it all; his family, his business, his health, his marriage. God allowed Satan to bust it all. Yet in the turmoil, Job trusted the Lord and remained steadfast.
The coronavirus pandemic swept the world, and for many of us, our nests were busted — our health, our job, our family, our relationships with others, our overall way of living.
Franklin said God had a purpose in disturbing our nests: “He wants us to discover our wings of faith. He wants us to know the joy of flying. When God is going to use you greatly, there will be seasons where He’ll allow you to hurt deeply. Your abasement is God’s plan for advancement.”
He outlined three questions we must ask ourselves like Job did:
Can God be trusted when you’re submerged in suffering?
Can God be trusted when people you love forsake you?
Can God be trusted when you’re walking through extreme darkness?
Job’s response in Job 13:15 was “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him.”
We, too, must remember the Lord promises never to leave or forsake us. (Deuteronomy 31:6-8, Hebrews 13:5) Our sovereign God may seem silent during periods of immense suffering, but He is sufficient and faithful nevertheless.
Job responded with praise, even in his pain, and the Lord eventually restored Job, blessing him twice over.
The Lord doesn’t just want us to survive the busted nest, Franklin goes onto write, adding the Lord wants us to overcome his circumstances like Job did.
Remember how the Kendrick Brothers of “Fireproof” and “Courageous” fame released another movie, this one called “Overcomer”?
The emphasis of the film was: Who are you when everything is stripped away? Where does your identity come from then? As a Christian, your identity is in Him. (Ephesians 1-2)
I’m reminded of a Bible lesson I learned years ago about a passage in Romans. The speaker connected how the shoe empire Nike got its name from the Greek word of overcoming, conquering, or being victorious (“nikao”) and how that same wording is in Romans that Paul used to describe us as “more than conquerors” (“hupernikao”).
Basically Romans 8:35-39 says nothing we face today shall separate us from the Lord and His love and mercy, and we can conquer whatever comes with Him on our side because Jesus already made the way!
Another book I’ve been reading is by a pastor in California called “Messy Grace.” Caleb Kaltenbach addresses how to love others who aren’t like you and don’t act like you. He, like the Kendrick Brothers, asks Christians how they identify themselves and also references Ephesians 4, in which we are to throw off our old self and don the new self that mirrors Christ.
Kaltenbach wrote that we should only define ourselves as “disciples of Christ” at the core level. When we start adding descriptions or adjectives, such as “I’m a conservative Christian” or “I’m a liberal Christian,” we take the focus off the Lord and begin relying on ourselves, thus creating a false identity, which in turn leads to a form of idolatry.
His point was that we shouldn’t let other things define us.
So how will you define yourself? As one who trusts the Lord no matter how wrecked your life looks like right now? Or as one who will keep stewing in current circumstances, frustrated and depressed about your busted nest?
As if I haven’t drilled this into your head enough in the past 14 years, Joshua 1:9 still rings true as my life’s verse: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
If you are a Christian woman in northwest Oklahoma who desires to connect with other women of faith this fall, Ruth Ann will be speaking at a women’s retreat on Nov. 11-12 through her newly launched outreach called Through the Flames Ministries LLC. She will be promoting her upcoming devotional book at that time as well. For more information, email info@nwokflames.com or stop by Ruth’s Christian Bookstore in Enid.
