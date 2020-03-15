Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
A couple from California were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship when it was struck by an outbreak of the disease Covid-19, which is caused by a unique form of the coronavirus.
He came down with the illness, she did not. He was sent into quarantine at a military base in Omaha, Neb., while, after being held onboard ship for the requisite two weeks, she went home.
He is recovering nicely and hopes to be able to go home in a matter of days. But both have received death threats and she has been shunned by local businesses in their hometown because of her association with the disease.
When they went on the trip, which was to celebrate her birthday, the couple employed their dog walker to house-sit for them. After she returned home he went back to his regular job, and was immediately fired because he had been in contact with her.
Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
Frank King was a passenger on another cruise ship, Holland America's Westerdam, which was supposed to sail to various ports in Asia, but which was denied docking privileges because of fears of coronavirus.
Since returning home, King told the New York Times, he has received death threats. Because of all the angry calls he has received he has been forced to change his phone number.
Another Westerdam passenger found himself disinvited from a family baby shower.
Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
A Vietnamese curator was supposed to be assisting with an art fair in the United Kingdom, but was dropped because "your presence on the stand would unfortunately create hesitation on the part of the audience to enter the exhibition space," she was told.
Also in London, a student from Singapore was violently attacked by a group of three men who yelled, "We don't want your coronavirus in our country."
In the Netherlands, a South Korean interpreter was confronted and punched by a man who shouted, "Chinese."
A young Chinese-Canadian living in Vancouver, B.C., has been taunted at school by fellow students yelling "Yo, virus-boy! Don't infect us."
A Chinese student going to college in Holland entered the elevator in his dorm only to find the words "Die Chinese," spray-painted on the wall.
In the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, an Asian man and woman were confronted by a large crowd shouting, "You are coronavirus, you are coronavirus."
At a Chinese restaurant in Sydney, Australia, business is down 70 percent from the day the first case of Covid-19 was reported in that country.
Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
Store shelves throughout this country are being stripped bare by shoppers who are stocking up because of the coronavirus threat.
Masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are flying off the shelves as fast as some grocers can stock them. Now toilet paper is becoming the item of choice.
Toilet paper? Really? Some retailers in the U.S. and Canada are limiting the number of toilet paper packs customers can purchase in one trip. Grocery stores in Australia are hiring security guards to protect the TP supply.
A newspaper in Australia went so far as to print eight extra pages in a recent edition, emergency toilet paper, they called it.
Three Aussie women are facing charges resulting from a fight over toilet paper at their local grocery store.
A 60-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter, it seems, had their cart filled with toilet paper, stripping the shelves clean, when a 49-year old woman tried to take some out of their cart.
"I just want one pack," the 49-year-old is heard to yell in a video another shopper took of the fight, "No, not one pack," the other woman yelled.
Psychologists say the desire to over-prepare is natural, that it gives people a feeling of some control in an uncontrollable situation, it reassures them they are doing all they can to protect themselves and their families. Also, experts say, people are resorting to panic buying in part because of mixed messages about the outbreak from government officials.
Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
We will get through this, people. Life will go back to normal, or whatever passes for normal these days. Let's stop hating each other, let's stop fighting each other, let's stop fearing each other.
And let's stop hoarding toilet paper, for heaven's sake.
By the way, I've got a roll I will sell you for $50, or best offer. It's two-ply.
Sometimes it seems the world has gone mad.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
