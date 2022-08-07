The late Bishop Desmond Tutu once said “You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.”
I think Tutu was right, and as a result I am convinced that the Almighty has a sense of humor.
My favorite definition of family comes from the late Les Dawson, a British comedian and actor, who said “Families are like fudge — mostly sweet, with a few nuts.”
Family is one of the most loosely defined words in the English language, since it means everything from “a group of one or more parents and their children living together as a unit,” to “any group of people closely related by blood or marriage, as parents, children, uncles, aunts and cousins.”
But we have friends we consider family, a fact I try not to mention often in their presence, lest I encourage them to begin looking upon me as their crazy uncle.
Family is anyone who cares enough about you to be concerned about your day-to-day health and well-being, and who won’t hesitate to tell you if you are acting the fool.
Family is not easily impressed and is never afraid to express the fact you are getting too big for your britches.
Family has your back, which serves to give them an excellent vantage point from which to chew your backside should the need arise.
Family has changed your diaper so don’t ever try to convince them you are somehow so perfect that your droppings aren’t fetid. They know better.
Family means more to you than anyone else in the world, and you to them. But that doesn’t mean they always like you.
Family provides an anchor to hold us fast in life’s often tumultuous seas, but gives us wings to soar past our limitations and become something we never would have thought possible.
Family was the focus of a recent weekend for my bride and me. We gathered at a hotel in central Kansas, an intermediate location for family members from Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
We had not gathered for more than a dozen years, the last occasion being a funeral. The only two times most families gather these days are when someone is being married or buried.
The little nephews and nieces who used to occupy the kids table at large family gatherings now are in their 50s and 60s, while those of us in the next generation are, well, somewhat more mature.
It was the best kind of family gathering. No one had to cook or clean, no one had to play host or hostess. It was just a time for visiting and reconnecting.
Throughout the weekend, many sentences began “I remember the time …” and “Do you remember when …” Several of those stories ended with the teller having gotten a “whuppin’” for their malfeasance, confessions always accompanied by laughter.
As a mere in-law (some would say outlaw), I was able to spend time observing from the periphery as female cousins huddled and giggled like a couple of little girls, rather than the middle-aged women they are. Sorry ladies, the truth hurts.
Much of the talk turned to those who have gone before, beloved parents, a cherished sister, a much-loved brother, sainted grandparents. But despite the fact they have all been absent from this mortal coil for many years, they were there, we could feel them.
When the talk turned to those who have departed, things never became melancholy. We recalled the good times, the smiles and laughter, the sumptuous holiday meals, the love. Because love, ultimately, is what family is about.
Life has not been perfect for those assembled. All have suffered the bumps and bruises day-to-day existence inflicts on us all, both physical and psychological. But for a weekend we managed to put all the hurts aside as laughter took us back to a simpler time.
At the end there were hugs all around, and declarations that we need to do this again, soon. But we probably won’t. Life has a way of becoming an obstacle to reuniting with those we love, but who live far away.
By the time we all meet again, likely one of us will have gone on to his or her reward. But we will always have this weekend, one more block on the crazy quilt of our memory.
Which brings us to yet another definition of family, this from the late poet Maya Angelou. “Family isn’t always blood, it’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are, the ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.”
Keep smiling, you nuts.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
