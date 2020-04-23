COLUMN: Facebook's First Amendment conundrum

Maybe the most cherished of freedoms Americans enjoy is the right to peaceable assembly that is guaranteed under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It's no coincidence this right is the first of the 10 amendments that make up the Bill of Rights.
While sometimes misinterpreted, it does unequivocally protect free speech and protest from government infringement and interference. It has long been understood that this includes protesting against the government itself as long as it is done in a peaceful manner.
That is what makes recent actions undertaken by Facebook so troublesome. Even more troubling, Facebook said it removed posts organizing protests at the request of three state governments. Or did it?
Earlier this week, Politico reported Facebook started blocking anti-quarantine protesters' efforts to organize protests, particularly in three states, California, Nebraska and New Jersey. It was also reported by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.
Facebook then proceeded to issue conflicting statements after being called out not just by media outlets, but the states as well.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman his office had not given any such instruction to Facebook to remove posts, according to The Omaha World-Herald. A spokesperson stated Facebook had reached out to the governor's office to get more information on the state's social-distancing policy.
In short order, a spokeswoman for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also denied requesting removal of such posts, but like Nebraska, confirmed that Facebook had contacted their office for clarification. "The governor’s office did not ask Facebook to remove pages or posts for events promoting lifting the provisions of the governor’s stay-at-home order," the spokeswoman said.
According to Politico, a Facebook spokesperson said the social media giant had been instructed by those state governments that the events are prohibited under the lockdown and social-distancing orders that had been issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the denials started to come in, Facebook attempted to clarify.
"We reached out to state officials to understand the scope of their orders, not about removing specific protests on Facebook," a company spokesperson told Politico. "We remove the posts when gatherings do not follow the health parameters established by the government and are therefore unlawful."
But even that statement came under scrutiny, particularly when just such a protest was granted a permit by one of the states.
During a Monday press conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed the California Highway Patrol had granted a permit for a vehicle protest that maintained social-distancing requirements.
It is clear the states in question never requested Facebook remove posts organizing protests. That is important to acknowledge, as such an action could indeed be interpreted as an attempt to infringe on First Amendment rights.
However, Facebook is free to remove any posts it chooses, but it owes its millions of users an honest explanation and some clarity of understanding. Otherwise, it seems Facebook is simply removing disagreeable posts. That is bit of a sticky wicket as Facebook, along with social media in general, has become so ingrained in our modern day fabric that it should at least hold itself to a high standard.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did little to dissuade distrust in Facebook's actions when he told ABC News on Monday Facebook was indeed removing anti-quarantine protest announcements, or if for example, a post opined that social-distancing is ineffective, which some health experts have expressed. His explanation was troubling.
"We do classify that as misinformation and we take that down at the same time," Zuckerberg said.
"I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation.”
Therein lies the rub.
That statement certainly gives the appearance Zuckerberg's Facebook is removing information he or somebody at Facebook "thinks" is false.
Some could say, and rightfully so, Facebook itself is engaging in a disinformation campaign by applying arbitrary standards to what it deems false. It's not even attempting to hide behind some hard-to-understand algorithm like Twitter or YouTube conveniently blame.
Maybe we should give Zuckerberg and Facebook credit for at least being admittedly arbitrary or acting as some sort of de facto, self-imposed guard dog protecting us from what it deems misinformation. You know, like it did in keeping Russian propaganda off its platform during the last presidential election.
It appears Facebook finds itself in quite the conundrum of its own doing. The longer it capriciously engages in random acts of platform censorship, the more clear it becomes it is less concerned with being a forum for the free exchange of ideas and discourse.
That crumbling sound you hear is the further collapse of Facebook's credibility and trustworthiness.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
