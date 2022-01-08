”A special kind of beauty exists which is born in language, of language and for language.” ~ French philosopher Gaston Bachelard
I was out last Sunday eve for a meal at a Chinese buffet with my wife of four-plus months, her son and wife.
We had just started to eat when my significant other said, “be careful, I’m crangry.”
Oh lord, I thought to myself. What have I done now?
Fortunately, she was directing the observation at her son, so she then proceeded to illuminate us all by saying she was cranky, angry and hungry,
I immediately — after starting in on my sweet-and-sour chicken — began to write this column in my head.
It’s what I do when an idea comes to mind.
After getting back home I started trying to find out if there was a word or series of words that categorized what I had just heard — “crangry.”
I immediately found this word-shifting device is a portmanteau — a literary device in which two or more words are joined together to coin a new word, which refers to a singe concept.
Actually, multiple concepts in this case.
And, it seems to be a growing popular device to add to our always-being-added-to vocabulary. I’m not sure if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but is quite popular these days.
I’m kind of middle of the road on the portmanteau, and I’m not quite sure if it’s brilliant, innovative or just lazy speech, where we want to turn nouns into action verbs and use one word for long, drawn-out explanations.
But, that’s beyond my pay grade, so I’ll leave it up to all of you.
Here’s a few for you to chew on and digest.
The words motor and hotel became a motel. I bet you never even realized that is a simple portmanteau we have had in our language since we were kids — and didn’t even realize it.
How about iPod plus broadcasting equals podcasting.
Now that amalgamation of words or terms is a fairly recent phenomenon, and something many of us can hear on a common basis without us even thinking about the term.
And, as I write this, I can’t stop thinking about “crangry” — with a growing unease.
But back to that later.
One of my favorite portmanteaus is a spork — the joining of a spoon and a fork that we all can maybe relate to when we get that Sonic Frito-chili pie or some cole slaw from KFC.
Yep, you guessed it — two of my all-time favorite foods.
Shoot, a Frito-chili pie is kind of like a potential food portmanteau of its own. Maybe call it a “frili?”
Or how about a Reese’s peanut butter cup.
Yum — peanut butter and chocolate.
Ok, enough of my guilty food pleasures.
How about a camera and a recorder became a camcorder. Makes you think a guy carrying a camera and another holding a recorder accidentally crashed together and voila.
Sorry, but 58% of our English language words have a basis in French and Latin — so, voila.
This column has deteriorated, hasn’t it?
You see, a portmanteau is a word that comes from the French porter — carry — and manteau, which means mantle, or cloak, so it’s what you carry your clothes in.
I’m sure many of you have been to brunch, a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch.
Now I’ve never knowingly gone to brunch, although I’ve gotten up late more than once and eaten a very late breakfast/early lunch — quod erat demonstrandum.
Now, I researched the portmanteau “crangry” and it’s supposed to mean crazed and angry.
Ok, so my significant other took her word coinage onto a whole new level with a triple meaning — not a more mundane double meaning.
I like her use of crangry w-a-a-a-y better.
I mean, any of the three — cranky, angry or hungry — are cause to pause.
Because that Sunday at supper, I had multiple reasons to tread lightly, until our meal had the desired effect of easing that condition of … crangry.
Want some good portmanteaus?
How about smog = smoke and fog; breathalyzer = breath and analyzer (why do I think garlic here when it’s obviously for alcohol?); bromance = brother and romance; shopaholic = shop and alcoholic; and frenemy = friend and enemy.
There is a whole world of portmanteaus out there for us to coin.
Now, I don’t want to wait for someone else to add a portmanteau to the English language.
I’m now married to one, and she gave us all a doozy.
I’m going to use it from now on — the next time I’m cranky, hungry and angry while I’m having to wait an extra-long time on my Frito-chili pie.
Ahhhh — ya gotta love the Frenglish language.
Yes, that’s my portmanteau for the week.
