“Emojis are by no means taking away from our written language but rather accentuating it by providing a tone that words on their own often cannot. They are, in a sense, the most evolved form of punctuation we have at our disposal.” — Emmy J. Favilla
Some days there just ain’t enough coffee. I know, I need to clean up my language a bit. So, this week let’s do that with emojis.
Yes, those little slices of heaven people use daily to express a point or an emotion without having to take the time to type it out on a tiny smart phone screen keyboard.
Now, I understand the why, because I’m not the best at typing out iPhone messages with one finger that sometimes resembles some of the more poorly written, spelled and punctuated posts I see on Facebook nearly every day.
There has to be tens of thousands of English teachers out there cringing, thinking that an unfathomable amount of their current and former students didn’t learn a darn thing in class.
I have those same thoughts.
We all make mistakes — or don’t edit our online missives — but come on!
Shigetaka Kurita is credited with bringing us the emoji, and I have to say, they are a time saver. In fact, on occasion I can convey things with an emoji better than I can by word or phrase.
So, it struck me that in 1,000 years — assuming humans are still here in 1,000 years, and it’s not looking good for 20 years as I write this — will people of the future look back in their history books about emojis as we look back in ancient history on hieroglyphics?
I discovered this from history.com:
“Next to the pyramids, the Sphinx and mummies, one of the most intriguing discoveries from ancient Egyptian civilization is a form of writing that appears like stylized pictures of people, animals and objects. Hieroglyphic writing, whose name comes from hieroglyphikos, the Greek word for “sacred carving,” has been found carved into stone walls more than 5,000 years ago, and was used up until the 4th century A.D.”
We like to think we are so advanced here on planet earth in 2022, but are we really?
Reading about how hieroglyphics came about and were used as a form of writing was certainly not a new concept.
Using a visual character or symbol to convey something to many people is an extremely advanced, modern concept.
Yet, here was the Egyptian empire providing people who lived in relative antiquity, with a form of picture language thousands of years before Christ — as in BC.
So, how did this picture language come about?
Well, that’s still not at all certain, because the people that developed the picture language aren’t here today and have turned to the dust and sand much like what encases vast areas of today’s Egypt and entombs portions of areas around the Sphinx and the great pyramids on the Giza Plateau.
We can’t just get into the minds of people who lived 5,000 years ago, we can only make educated guesses.
That’s much like when I do genealogy, I can’t get into the mind of a my great-great-grandfather Christy, and why he fought in the Civil War, became a sorghum farmer in north Texas and died at age 37 from being “all broke down and worn out from the war,” as it reads on his death certificate.
I can only guess.
What is interesting to me, as I researched the topic, hieroglyphic writing doesn’t have any spaces between words and there also is no punctuation.
You know, kind of like much of the texting that goes on in today’s digital world, on Twitter and on Facebook.
Again, English teachers are spinning in their classrooms at today’s digital casualness — and I use the word casualness to hide a host of just plain crappy use of the English language and punctuation.
I also found out that in hieroglyphics, unlike modern English, that the symbols are not necessarily read horizontally from left to right — that they can be written either left to right or right to left, and vertically as well as horizontally.
Yikes.
So, do we today use emojis to help us get a clearer picture of what the emoji sender is telling us, because they simply can’t write out the point they are making?
That’s a rhetorical question — don’t answer that.
In 1,000 years, what will people of the future make of a smiling poop emoji — my personal favorite — or maybe the winking emoji, the cocked head and wildly laughing emoji or the zippered mouth emoji?
Future people will probably be just as mystified as we are today at hieroglyphics.
