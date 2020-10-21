Is a lot of your time wasted? Think about it.
I am not talking about clock time, but mind time. Remember the old saying, “Do not waste time, for it is the stuff of which life is made.” So I am talking about the ways we waste our lives away by using our time in unproductive ways.
There are several (many) ways we waste time. One is to compare yourself to others.
There is nobody in the world just like you. Aren’t you glad? No one looks just like you, or acts like you or thinks like you. Not a soul can have the same talents and use them like you do. It is absolutely a waste of time to sit and ponder why you aren’t as smart or as pretty or as rich or as whatever. Have you ever stopped to think that you might be much better off in some ways than many people on this planet. We need to appreciate who and what we are and count our blessings.
Another way to waste away our time is to always point to someone else to blame for almost everything. We never admit that we may be the one at fault. We feel that someone else made us late. Or someone else told us wrong. Or the lights were all red and we are late for work. Or there was a train on the track. Or there was an important phone call. Or ... on and on.
That light changes at regular intervals. I will admit that trains are unpredictable, but there is almost always a detour we can make to get us to work or school on time. We need to be responsible for our own actions and planning. Don’t point fingers at others instead of taking the blame yourself. It is a waste of time.
Please don’t waste your time being angry. Anger is destructive to our nerves and to our health. What possible good can come from getting angry and lashing out at someone? It hurts ourselves as much, if not more, than it does the other person. Some even get angry at a door that won’t unlock, or a stove that fails to work right or a phone that seems to change it’s mind and not do what we want done. Anger becomes a habit, so it is something we can break ourselves of. We can train ourselves to count to 10 and cool down and say a little prayer and feel much better later. Remember time outs as a small child? Well, we still need them sometimes.
Fear is something that can destroy us if we let it. It is fine to be cautious but to be afraid of everything — including our shadow — is pointless. If we have faith in our Lord, we know that He will take care of us. He promised us that. Fear of people, public speaking, driving, riding, eating out, shopping, being alone, the dark and numerous other needless fears can be conquered if we think about them and just be careful. Most of the fears we experience never happen anyway. How many speakers do you know that have had tomatoes thrown at them? Or any of the other fears have destroyed us? Fear can be almost crippling if we allow it to consume our lives.
During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all being cautious and almost living in fear of getting this dreaded, deadly disease. I am one of them. I do not want to think that I might infect someone who is very susceptible due to age or chronic illness. Therefore, I do as the Bass Hospital officials suggested, even begged us to “please, please, please wear masks, practice distancing and avoid large gatherings.” We owe it to our friends and fellowman. I have several in my family with cancer and diabetes and I certainly keep them in mind when I go anywhere.
I have written before about worrying. Concern and worry are different because concern includes sympathy, empathy, feelings, sharing, caring and helping people. We can solve things with concern where we cannot with worry. Worry is so destructive to our minds and bodies. We can even make ourselves sick with worry and it doesn’t help a thing. Mother always said, “90% of the things we worry about never happen. So why worry?” Prayer is the answer to those problems.
Complaining can consume a lot of valuable time. We have all known people who spend their lives complaining and/or whining about everything. Of course, in the current pandemic with schedules changing and plans being altered, it is an easy to do. But is it doing us any good to gripe?
It only puts a damper on our attitude. Some people complain about the weather, the wind, rain or the lack of it, loud noises or things being too quiet. We complain about people being too late or too early for a meeting. If we are constant complainers, we can ALWAYS find something to complain about. Those situations can be found all around us all the time. Just stop it. Life is too beautiful to waste time being grouchy.
We all have a right to disagree with other people on politics, religion, world affairs and any decisions with schools, city government, etc., etc. But we do not need to be disagreeable. We are all entitled to voice our beliefs but we seldom change someone’s mind by being too forceful. They have their own right to stand their ground.
In this election year, there are so many voting issues that it is difficult to keep abreast of what is happening, but we need to keep a level head and stay informed and pray about our decisions. We owe it to our great country to voice our opinion by voting, whatever the method. Our convictions are what have made this country a democracy. We need to protect our government and keep God in our beliefs and decisions. Don’t let helping others and caring for others become laws where the caring is expected and demanded. Just love one another.
I repeat, don’t waste time, for that is the stuff of which life is made. We owe it to ourselves and others to not use our minds to blame, get angry, worry, compare ourselves to others and be fearful. Life is wonderful and we need to use our minds to gain knowledge and wisdom.
A ‘concern’ of mine in each article is what recipe to share with my readers. I cooked this for my friend this week and he really liked it. However, he did not know it was fried green tomatoes because they were quite brown (ok, so they were dark brown) but they really were pretty good Try them, you might like them too and will use all these green tomatoes that may freeze on the vine soon.
Fried Green Tomatoes
• Several large green tomatoes
• Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry Mix
• Cooking oil
Cut tomatoes into slices about 1/2-inch thick. Roll in Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry Mix. Place in skillet of hot oil about a half-inch deep. Watch closely, as they brown quickly even on a medium burner. Turn to brown both sides. Drain on paper towel and serve hot.
