No one thinks it can happen in their town.
The people of Uvalde, Texas, certainly didn’t think it could happen in theirs. But now, what happened with the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde is and will be portrayed as what happens when communities don’t take seriously the threat or possibility of a mass shooting occurring in their town and prepare for it.
We don’t want to think about it because it’s scary and it’s uncomfortable. But, according to two law enforcement officers who have been conducting Active Shooter Reality training at Autry Technology Center, we can’t avoid the topic any longer. And, we have to prepare ourselves for it to happen in our town or community. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Burch and Tonkawa Police Chief Nick Payne have conducted two community awareness sessions at Autry this summer to more than 130 attendees.
Payne knows first-hand how his community came very close to having such a tragedy in Tonkawa. If it had not been for some people speaking up and mentioning something to him when he was a detective about some unusual social media activity their kids had talked about, his police department could have been responding to such a tragedy at Tonkawa schools just before Christmas break in 2016.
Payne was at the grocery store buying pancake syrup one Saturday morning in December when he struck up a conversation with another person in the aisle. In talking about current events, that person off-handedly remarked about what a shame it is that some kids are threatening to shoot up schools.
Payne nodded his head and started toward the checkout lane, when he stopped, turned around and asked the fellow “What did you mean?” That’s when he found out about some social media chatter and some concerned kids regarding some threats and insinuations made online.
Payne didn’t make it back home with the pancake syrup. His Spidey senses were piqued, so to speak. He was a detective at the time with a small department, but he and fellow officers immediately started working to coordinate with OSBI and the FBI to get the resources they needed to do an investigation to find out who was making these threats.
It turned out to be a 13-year-old girl. And, she was deadly serious. Payne’s presentation to the group at Autry Tech showed how they found written evidence from the girl that showed her escalating intentions. She was crying out for help by writing descriptively in a journal what she intended to do and how she intended to become a serial killer.
Thankfully, the investigation and arrest of the teenager stropped the plan, but the lesson they learned we all must take to heart. And that lesson is primarily to listen, to use our own Spidey senses and to say something if we believe in a potential danger or threat.
“If you see something, say something” has been a mantra for quite a long time when it comes to mass school shootings. However, people still don’t want to believe their own senses sometimes. Because, they don’t think it can happen here.
Also, people don’t want to think the worst of others — we’re kind of like that in Oklahoma. We like to believe that a person making such threatening statements probably doesn’t mean it. Yet, we also know that mental health problems are on the rise in our state, particularly with our young people.
We do not really know what is going on in our neighbors’ houses or with our children’s friends. And kids themselves don’t want to get other kids in trouble. That was some of the excuses Payne heard from other students who knew what this girl was saying, but didn’t tell anyone — they didn’t want to get the girl in trouble.
So, we are going to talk about it. The News & Eagle will continue to let our readers know how law enforcement and school districts are working to keep students safe. We will continue to cover presentations and activities in the community geared toward raising awareness of how to prevent these tragedies, and also how to respond to them when they occur.
We don’t like this new world we’re in, some 20 years after the Columbine killings, which is considered the originating event of mass shootings in our country. But, we will do what we can to encourage everyone to be that voice that makes a difference.
