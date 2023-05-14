Mama’s boy. Is it compliment or insult, plaudit or pejorative?
According to photo book design website Mixbook, 35% of men surveyed think calling a guy a mama’s boy is a compliment.
Being a mama’s boy seems to imply you just can’t quite snip the apron strings, that you are somehow tied to your mother in ways that some would consider inappropriate for your age, like constantly relying on her for advice or to do your laundry.
Nationally, the survey found 29 million men between the ages of 20 and 39 call themselves mama’s boys. That is about 67%.
There are a number of mama’s boys in our state, it seems. According to the survey, 48% of the men polled consider themselves mama’s boys. That is 265,342, if you are keeping score.
Mississippi is the leading state for self-proclaimed mama’s boys, with 87% of those surveyed fessing up to being hopelessly devoted to mom. Kansas men, it seems, are the most independent, with only 30% willingly accepting the mama’s boy label.
Face it, in the beginning we are all mama’s boys, and girls. I mean the woman deserves nothing but love and respect. After all, she gave up her youth, her free time and her uninterrupted sleep, not to mention her figure, to begat you.
Carrying a human baby to full term is no small undertaking. Having a living creature growing inside you, sharing your blood and nutrients, occasionally dancing the flamenco on your bladder, is no stroll on the sand.
And it carries inherent dangers. She could have died giving birth to you. In fact, 1,205 women did just that in the United States in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. Black women are at even greater risk. Their maternal death rate was 69.9 per 100,000 live births in 2021.
So she risked her life, then she risked her sanity. Here you are, all newborn and pink, and you are puking and wailing and filling your diapers with the most vile stuff on the planet and she has become convinced that she is, without a doubt, the worst mother in history.
That’s not the case, of course. Plenty are worse, especially in the animal kingdom. Take the cuckoo, for instance. It lays its eggs in the nests of other birds and tricks said birds into raising her offspring, while she goes off to enjoy the single life. Maybe not so cuckoo after all, hmm?
But your mother survived childbirth, and infancy, and then you became a toddler, a creature rather like a Tasmanian devil in Pampers. Here, there, everywhere, grabbing, pulling, tugging, breaking, walking, falling, crying, all the while shouting, “no,” “mine,” or “why,” at the top of its little lungs.
And then you pulled the unkindest trick of all on the poor woman — you grew up. You were supposed to, of course, it is in the rule book. But even though it was expected, it was no less painful for your poor old mom.
Suddenly you’re going to school and asserting your independence. No longer do you cling to mommy’s leg, pepper her with questions, hunger for her hugs. Now you are a big kid, a student, a blink away from becoming a teenager.
And the teenage years are the most cruel of all. For teens, mothers are little more than an embarrassment who can cook. They don’t want to be seen with you, they don’t want their friends to know they even have a mother. Mothers aren’t cool, if that is even a thing anymore.
High school comes and goes in a blur and mom watches her offspring leave the nest, sometimes with a push, sometimes not, and venture out into the big, bad world.
And at that point mother morphs from embarrassing necessity to afterthought. “I’d love to see you this weekend, ma, but I’ve got this work/school thing I just can’t get out of. I’ll see you at Thanksgiving.” But it is only May.
She doesn’t want to push, she doesn’t want to cling, she doesn’t want to pry, but neither does she wish to be cast aside like an old shoe left in the second-hand bin.
In the beginning we are all mama’s boys, and girls. Likewise at the end, when you hold that hand with which she wiped your mouth with a spit-moistened tissue, telling her it is OK to let go, to go home.
Then you will hear something, or the kids will do something, and you’ll think, “I’ve got to tell Mom,” and you can’t. But that’s OK, she already knows. And she knows you loved her, despite it all.
Today is the day we honor the women who bring forth life and make it all the sweeter. So be a mama’s boy, or girl, today.
Happy Mother’s Day. Miss you mom.
