Do you feel defeated right now?
If your answer is yes, you’re not alone.
According to a survey of American adults by the U.S. Census Bureau last December for the science journal Nature, 42% are feeling anxious or depressed, up a whopping 31% from the year before.
We are one stressed-out population. Obviously the pandemic has impacted mental health across the globe, but young women — the category I apparently fall into — in particular seem to have suffered the most “psychological distress” during this time.
Our society has been shaken not only by the COVID-19 crisis, but also by political upheaval, racial tensions and pressure by various voices appealing and arguing for their right to be heard.
Compound all that with personal and/or professional problems, and you’ve got yourself a recipe destined for disaster. It’s no wonder why people legitimately are spiraling into suicide.
The Journal of American Medical Association concluded in December that compared with previous years, suicide rates in 2020 in Japan had increased, particularly pronounced among men age 30 and younger and women between the ages of 20 and 50.
According to the Washington Post, there was an increase of suicidal thoughts most dramatically in young adults (ages 18-24) in the U.S. since the coronavirus hit — essentially 1 in 4 people were considering it!
“Experts warned that the toxic mix of isolation and economic devastation could generate a wave of suicides,” the Nov. 23 article stated.
The devil, who is the master of chaos, is reveling in how upside down, inside out we have become.
And although I have a strong and solid Rock on which I stand, I struggle. On more than one occasion in this season of my life, I’ve felt extremely defeated.
My confidants and counselors would say I’ve dealt with some pretty extreme circumstances recently in a short amount of time, and that would be true.
I lost my mom, I lost my job, I stepped into the role of caregiving for my dad, I got a new job and as a result of the overwhelming stress, I’ve had some huge physical issues I’ve been battling.
Again, I want to re-state that my faith and a really incredible support system of friends and family have kept me relatively sane through all of this.
But I won’t lie ... it’s been hard.
Sometimes I will cry at the drop of a hat. Sometimes I will get frustrated and downright angry for no apparent reason. And sometimes I am depressed by it all.
As humans, we are conflicted between our natural physical side and our Christ-filled spiritual side.
I personally want to be part of a team, to get along with everyone and to be happy. Unfortunately this earthly life doesn’t work that way.
You can’t please everyone, there is drama everywhere and sometimes you have to go it alone.
The bottom line is this: it won’t always be this way. The Lord promised me so. (And so did my mom, who repeatedly told me when she was walking this earth: This too shall pass.)
The Crabb Family released a wonderful song called “If God Is For Me” last year, and the chorus is absolutely on point: “If God is for me, who can stand against me/No weapon shall prosper when God’s on my side/If it’s just me and Jesus, I can’t be defeated/When my God is with me, I’ve got the victory every time.”
Friend, please just hold on. The defeat you may be feeling at this moment will pass, and you will one day claim the victory as proclaimed in Romans 8:31.
Pick up Ruth Ann’s devotional at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore in Enid or follow her at Facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.