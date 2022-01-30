What do you want to be when you grow up?
It’s a common enough question, often asked of children as a conversation starter, in much the same vein as “How is school going?”
What do you want to be when you grow up? The response largely depends on the age of the person being questioned. The younger the questionee the more seemingly fanciful the answer — a superhero, a cowboy, a sports star, a pop star, a movie star, a fighter pilot, president of the United States.
As the child ages those seemingly fanciful dreams begin to fade and more practical future occupations become top of mind — doctor, lawyer, nurse, teacher, business owner.
But what if even those doors seem closed? I recently heard an interview with pastor and author Michael Phillips, who at 6 years old told his teacher he wanted to become a lawyer just like Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, his grandmother’s hero.
“She (the teacher) told me that would never happen for a person like me,” Phillips said during a recent interview on NBC’s “Today Show.”
And for “a person like me,” of course, she meant someone who was black.
So not having any positive male role models, since his father died of a stroke when Phillips was only 12, he started emulating the only role models he had, the neighborhood criminals.
At the age of 18 he was arrested for selling drugs. Facing a 30-year jail sentence, Phillips was given a choice by a concerned judge — go to prison or go to college and get an education. He eagerly chose the latter. Today Phillips pastors a thriving church in his native Baltimore, is a community leader and a member of the Maryland State Board of Education. He also has a son who graduated from Harvard in 2020.
After having been told, “you can’t,” Phillips was given a chance, and a challenge, by the judge who saw his potential.
So what should we tell our children when they answer the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” with an answer we consider fanciful, if not downright impossible?
Go for it. Who says you can’t be a star athlete? It won’t be easy, to be sure, and the odds are against you, but if you work and train hard enough you might have a chance. The same is true of becoming a pop star or a movie idol. The odds are long, to be sure, but you will never know until you try.
There is little in this world you can’t do if you set your mind to it and are willing to work to achieve your goals. Super hero status is one such unreachable goal. A human being can’t fly unaided, can’t lift automobiles over their head with one hand and can’t melt steel with beams of fire shooting out of their eyes. I know. I tried.
Males, of course, cannot give birth. If they could, birth control would be far more readily available, not to mention abortions.
But other than that, if you want to be the next Patrick Mahomes? Go for it. Want to be the next Meryl Streep? Give it a try. How about the next Jeff Bezos? OK, that’s a goal to shoot for. Crazy? Maybe. Impossible? Who is to say. The point is to believe in yourself and believe in your dreams. Just recognize that nothing will be handed to you, hard work and sacrifice will be required.
And even then you might not achieve your goals. That is a simple fact. Not every star athlete makes it in the pros, not every actor makes it to the big screen. Not every singer becomes a global superstar. Often success is as much a matter of timing as of talent. But even if your lofty goals prove out of reach, at least you will have the satisfaction of knowing you tried.
Our dreams should not be limited by our sex or the color of our skin, only by the depth and breadth of our imaginations and our capacity for hard work.
To quote no less a philosopher than Han Solo of “Star Wars” fame, “Never tell me the odds.”
What do you want to be when you grow up? OK, do everything you can to make it happen.
