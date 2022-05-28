Did you ever wonder why it is we do what we do?
I’m not talking about how we think or what we believe, although that enters into this conversation.
I’m talking about what it is we do for a living, how we go about paying the bills and enter into the real world after high school or college or vocational technical school.
Ever gotten rid of the notion you could have done something different than what you do today?
Are unrealized dreams or aspirations necessarily bad things? Maybe yes, maybe no, maybe maybe.
I always thought the word “maybe” — when I was a kid — really meant “yes,” but it just came with sidecars — with a few conditions that needed to be met first before “maybe” became a “yes.”
I firmly believe each of us, no matter our real or perceived station in life, has something we are really good at. Trouble is, being really good at something doesn’t always translate into success in life — making yourself financially successful.
You see, in the grand scheme of life, wealth and skill are both relative.
I’ve known people who are extremely good at certain things, but sometimes just get by in their lives. I’ve also known a fair number of people who are highly successful financially, who I wouldn’t trust with darn near anything other than what it is they are good at.
Maybe that’s just the way things are.
Right out of high school, I wanted to be a history teacher, and then I wanted to be a lawyer. I finally found what I was good at, and it was right there in front of me all the time.
When we are good at something, it usually comes easy. We have it drilled into us you have to work hard to get anywhere in life — and that still is true. But if you work very hard at something you’re not good at, you aren’t guaranteed success and you are probably miserable doing it.
We tend to overlook things when they come easily to us and most times can’t see the proverbial forest for the trees.
Why is that?
I was born into a family of printers and journalists. I first thought of that as just a job to earn money to live on. Then again, I obviously had the genes for it, and asked myself, “should I follow in the footsteps of my grandpa and my dad?”
First, something had to click in my mind to recognize what it was I wanted to do with my life in the real world.
For a short period, I thought it would be as a Navy sailor, as everyone on both sides of my family had at one time been. But after reflection, they served during two world wars, and were not avocations as much as being patriotic and doing their duty as citizens. For me, duty came later in life as a volunteer firefighter/EMT.
We each had to make a decision in life once we walk off that stage with a diploma in our hands, say goodbye to classmates we spent better than a decade with almost daily and say to ourselves, “OK, now what?”
It’s daunting and a very lonely feeling, as graduating seniors are feeling everywhere these few weeks.
I asked myself in the days after I graduated high school, “Is good writing inherited — genetic — and is good penmanship?”
I inherited writing and spelling skills, but not good handwriting. You realize, this was long before personal computers and spell check.
I have family genealogical history that my great-grandma Christy had beautiful handwriting and was an accomplished letter writer. My mom had the best handwriting this side of John Hancock, but I clearly didn’t inherit that skill. My great-grandpa Christy and my grandpa Christy had terrible handwriting, as I can attest to in letters I was handed down.
And I upheld that genetic skill — clearly a lack of skill — as my handwriting can be compared to chicken scratch.
But I inherited writing skills — they just came to me naturally.
Farmers and their skill and determination have always caught my admiration. The Christys were farmers in Northern Ireland before coming by sea to America. They were farmers in Indiana and Illinois before moving to North Texas and continuing that skill. But farming ended for my family in Texas with the death at age 36 of my great-great-grandfather Christy in 1877.
Why did his seeming great skill at sorghum farming end with him?
It perplexes me, it’s bothered me, but I accept that communicating with writing soon became a family skill.
It likely will die with me, as my three boys now are in vastly different fields of endeavor.
I’m OK with that. We all face that, sooner or later.
